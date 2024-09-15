Former President’s main rival in the race for the White House says there is “no room for violence” in the United States

The Vice President of the United States and candidate in the November White House race, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), made a post supporting his opponent Donald Trump (Republican Party) after an alleged assassination attempt on the former president.

“I have been made aware of reports of shots fired near former President Trump and his Florida property, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”wrote Kamala on her X profile (formerly Twitter) this Sunday (15.Sep.2024).

ATTACK ON TRUMP

The campaign of the former president and candidate for President of the United States reported that the Republican is “safe” after a shooting this Sunday (September 15, 2024) in the vicinity of his golf course, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The former president was in the Trump International Golf Club at the time of the incident. In a statement sent to the US press, the Republican reaffirmed that he was safe and said that “will never surrender”. He said: “Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”.

The US Secret Service said in X (formerly of Twitter) who is working with Palm Beach police to investigate the case. The statement said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

In the statement, Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s communications chief, said Trump is safe and that more information will be released soon.

The candidate was shot in July while holding a rally in Pennsylvania. He was rushed from the scene after being grazed by a bullet. The shooter and a person in the audience died.

Trump was speaking when he put his hand to his right ear. The attack on the former president has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the US Secret Service, which was responsible for the security of the event.

On Tuesday (10.Sep), former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump published a video in which she claims that there is more to be discovered about the attack against her husband. She questioned the authorities and asked that “the truth about the case” was revealed.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrific and harrowing experience. Now, the silence surrounding it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: why didn’t law enforcement arrest the shooter before the incident? There is definitely more to this story and we need to find out the truth.”said Melania.

The video was posted on the former First Lady’s Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social profiles. The post is part of the promotion for her memoir entitled “Melania”which is due for release on September 24.

STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages published on the platform and is responding to them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.