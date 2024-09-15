US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned political violence on Sunday after a shooting was reported in Florida near where he was locatedFormer President Donald Trump, his Republican rival in the November presidential election.

“I have been informed of reports of gunfire near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and i’m glad you’re safe“the candidate said. “Violence has no place in the United States,” she added.

It was the former president’s campaign that reported the incident and the candidate’s health after shots were reported near his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was playing golf.

According to NBC, Trump was immediately taken to a safe place when the shots were heard. “President Trump is safe “after shots were fired in the area. There are no further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump’s campaign, said in a statement to national and international media.

They are relieved to know that he is safe. His team will keep them informed regularly.

Minutes later, the White House issued its first statement on the case, assuring that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been informed.

For the moment, Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to the newspaper New York Times that a shooting occurred “near the golf course” and that a “person of interest” has been arrested, he said.

According to a statement sent by the Secret Service, the events are still under investigation with the collaboration of the county authorities. However, police sources told the New York Post that two people exchanged gunfire outside the stadium and that “the shooters were aiming at each other” and not at the Republican candidate. It should be noted that this version has not been officially confirmed.

Donald Trump’s security has been increased

Behind him attack on July 13, when Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, The Secret Service approved a plan to increase the candidate’s security by using bulletproof glass screens at his outdoor events.

The incident involving a 20-year-old man, who fired a rifle at the former president in the right ear, led to numerous resignations in the protection agency. for security lapses, including that of the then director of the US Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.

Cheatle eventually resigned ten days later over security lapses at the meeting, saying the assassination attempt was the agency’s “biggest operational failure” in decades.

*With information from AFP and EFE