President Biden, the Obamas and Vice President Tim Walz have already spoken before the designated presidential candidate. Harris is the future of the party and the country – does that convince the USA?

Chicago – It will probably be the “greatest speech of her life”, headlined the New York Times about the speech scheduled for Thursday evening (local time) by US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago. Harris’ speech marks the end of the convention, where the Democrats demonstrated unity.

Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz spoke Wednesday evening, Michelle and Barack Obama on Tuesday and the outgoing US President Joe Biden on Monday. A look back at the convention and a look ahead at what to expect from Harris’ nomination speech.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at the DNC. © IMAGO/Mahka Eslami

“The best days are ahead of us” – Joe Biden leaves party convention before Harris speech

As is typical for party conventions in the USA, the party’s grandees spoke out in favour of Harris’ candidacy, a staging that is likely to be aimed primarily at their own base. Leading the way on Monday was US President Biden, who, as the NYT“stands for the party’s past”: “Choosing Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became a candidate. It was the best decision I made in my entire career,” Biden said.

The fact that Biden completely disappeared parallel to the rest of the party convention speaks volumes. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Biden called out to the thousands of delegates in the hall: “Are you ready to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” He emphasized: “The best days are not behind us, but ahead of us.” His speech was repeatedly interrupted by cheers. Biden left the convention after the speech.

Barack and Michelle Obama praise “incredible energy” ahead of Harris’ speech at party convention

The Obamas followed on Tuesday, who, in their prime baby boomer years, presented themselves as the “bridge between the past and the future,” as the newspaper wrote. With the campaign slogan “Yes, she can!”, former President Barack Obama called out to the delegates a variation of his campaign slogan that euphoricly excited his party during the 2008 election campaign. He ran under the slogan “Yes, we can!”. Michelle Obama praised Harris as “one of the most qualified people to ever run for president.”

Former President and former First Lady: Barack and Michelle Obama praise Kamala Harris as a fighter. © Erin Hooley/AP/dpa

However, Michelle and Barack Obama later warned their party that, despite all the euphoria in the election campaign, there was still hard work ahead. There are still many people in the country who criticize Harris for every action she takes, spread “lies” about her and do not want to vote for a woman, said the former First Lady. Barack Obama said: “Make no mistake: This is going to be a fight.” With all the “incredible energy” that has built up in the party in recent weeks, the election will be a “close race in a sharply divided country.”

“Coach” Tim Walz prepares Democrats for Harris speech

Harris’s vice president, Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, echoed this sentiment on Wednesday evening: “We have 76 days, that’s nothing. We’ll have time to sleep when we’re dead,” said the governor on Wednesday evening (local time) at the party convention in Chicago. The vice candidacy was the “honor of his life,” said Walz. With his down-to-earth and quick-witted manner, the former teacher, football coach, National Guardsman and congressman has already sparked a lot of enthusiasm in the party – an enthusiasm that he further fueled in Chicago.

“The honor of my life”: The Democratic campaign strategists are portraying the 60-year-old Walz as an approachable ex-teacher and ex-football coach. © Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

“Coach Walz!” the 60-year-old was cheered on by the crowd, referring to his previous coaching work at a high school. In his 15-minute speech, Walz also used the language of American football. About the election campaign against the republican Donald Trump he said, “We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense, and we have the ball. And, yes, we have the right team.” Walz spent much of his speech praising Harris.

Will Harris address Trump’s lies? This is what her speech could look like

Meanwhile, Trump continued his angry attacks on Harris. During an appearance in North Carolina, he called her the “most radical left-wing person” to ever run for US president.

The extent to which Harris will respond to Trump’s provocations based on lies is one of the big questions hanging over her upcoming speech. Harris’ speech will consist of her life story, the portrayal of the election as a duel between the future and the past and an appeal to the patriotism of the US citizens, the NYT several sources close to the vice president. The aim of the speech, according to the report, is to distance herself from Trump, but to combine this with her own messages. In essence, she will try to present herself as the future of the party and the country.

Democrats want patriotic images of Harris speech

Harris is expected to speak at length about her past as a prosecutor. One of Harris’ first campaign ads as a presidential candidate-elect focused on the contrast between her as an experienced prosecutor and Trump as a convicted criminal. Portraying Trump as the United States’ past should not be difficult, given his somewhat erratic conduct in his first presidency and the fact that he was born one year after the end of World War II.

The Democrats appear to have put more effort into staging the last part of the speech. Signs with the word “USA” on them have been handed out to the delegates for days to create the appropriate images of celebration. According to sources from her staff, Harris has been preparing for this speech for weeks and has rehearsed it several times in front of a teleprompter. The speech was written by Barack Obama’s former speechwriter Adam Frankel. Back in 2008, he managed to tailor the role for Obama in the political balancing act between US patriotism and cosmopolitanism.

Applause for hostage parents: A peace offer from the left wing of the Democrats?

The extent to which the Democrats’ convention staging is effective will only be revealed by polls in August at the earliest. There is unrest on the left edge of the party base because of the Biden administration’s Middle East policy. This is why there were demonstrations on the sidelines of the convention.

However, a spokesperson for this wing of the party, Representative Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, applauded the parents of Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin when they called for a deal at the party convention to rescue their son, the other hostages and the Palestinian civilian population, the WashingtonPostThe Democrats may therefore leave the convention more united than when they began it. It would certainly be easier for Harris in the upcoming election campaign if she was not greeted by protesters from her own camp everywhere she went. (kb with dpa/afp)