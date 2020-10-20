Highlights: Controversy over a photo tweeted by Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris

The picture depicts Kamala Harris as Durga Maa which annoys the Hindu

35-year-old Meena, a lawyer by profession and author of children’s books, has now deleted the tweet

Washington

There is a lot of resentment among the Hindu community in the US over a picture tweeted by the Democratic Party’s Meena Harris, the niece of Kamala Harris, the vice presidential candidate. The picture shows Kamala Harris as Durga Maa and the community has apologized to Meena for this. 35-year-old Meena, a lawyer by profession and author of children’s books, has now deleted that tweet.

Suhag A Shukla of the Hindu American Foundation tweeted, “The picture of Maa Durga which has a second face on her face has upset many people of the Hindu community across the world.” This representative organization of the Hindu American community has issued guidelines regarding the commercial use of photographs related to religion.

Delighted tweet by Meena Harris

‘Photo outrageous, resentment in religious community’

Rishi Bhoota of the Hindu American Political Action Committee said that the ‘derogatory’ picture was not made by Meena Harris and before her tweet the image was running on WhatsApp. Bhoota said that Joe Biden’s campaign confirmed to him that the picture had not been made on his behalf. Ajay Shah of the American Hindus Against Defamation said in a statement that the picture was derogatory and caused displeasure in the religious community.

The photo depicts Kamala Harris as Durga Maa who is assassinating US President Donald Trump, who is projected as Mahishasura. Explain that Kamala Harris is of Indian and African descent. Biden is believed to have made Kamala Harris her running mate to bring both these communities with her.