The Democratic convention that opens Monday in Chicago will be a very different event from the one that was being prepared exactly a month ago. Instead of the hushed meeting that was to quietly certify President Joe Biden’s candidacy for re-election, the party that has turned its electoral prospects on its head is now preparing for a party as jubilant as possible. More than 50,000 supporters, delegates, politicians, advisers, journalists and celebrities are gathering in the Windy City for the coronation of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as the official candidate and the party’s great hope to win the November 5 elections. Although the pro-Palestinian protests called for the conclave may cast a shadow over the celebrations.

“We are on the verge of something truly historic: electing the first female president of the United States and showing the world what is possible when we come together as a country,” exultantly proclaimed convention chair Minyon Moore on the eve of the quadrennial political conclave. Her statement summed up the enthusiasm of a party that, until Biden’s refusal to seek re-election on July 21, had practically considered itself defeated and which now sees itself regaining much of the ground it lost to Donald Trump’s Republicans, less than 80 days before the date of the polls.

It will be four days of political spectacle in which state celebrities —Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Joe Biden— will rub shoulders with Hollywood celebrities, from actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of the series Veepsinger John Legend. Everything is already set up, to a certain extent. The change in the Democratic ticket was so abrupt that it caught the convention planners off guard. The party’s program still mentions Biden as the candidate; the official page with the downloadable digital logos also retains the president’s image.

From the United Center in Chicago and in sessions that will be broadcast live for the first time on Instagram or TikTok to attract a young audience, the Democratic party will try to maintain the momentum among voters that Harris and the party have enjoyed in the last four weeks and consolidate it in the final stretch of the campaign. “Democrats will meet to advance our progress, make clear what is at stake in this election and unite around our shared values ​​of democracy and freedom,” the convention says on its website.

Kamala Harris, with Tim Walz behind her, on Sunday in Pennsylvania. Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

Part of the mission will be to reintroduce Harris to voters, still largely unknown to most of the public despite being the vice president. The candidate, who on Friday presented an economic program with popular measures for families, is in the midst of a mission to make herself known and convince voters. On Sunday she toured Pennsylvania — a key state in her victory strategy — and on Tuesday she will briefly leave Chicago for another campaign event in Wisconsin, another swing state. Meanwhile, other speakers will try to portray her as the candidate of the future, and the Republican rival, Donald Trump, as the emblem of the past.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

As is tradition, the candidate will speak at the closing of the convention on Thursday, to a shower of crowds and televised applause before the event concludes amid a shower of confetti and blue, white and red balloons, the colors of the American flag. In her speech, she will try to connect with the spectators and explain what her priorities will be if she takes up residence in the Oval Office.

“It’s especially important, given that she’s a new candidate, that she has the opportunity to have a platform to speak directly to the American people,” said associate professor Andra Gillespie of Emory University in Atlanta in a talk last week.

The Democratic caucus will open on Monday with a day in which President Biden and his legacy will take center stage, in a staging of the changing of the guard at the head of the party and the candidacy.

In what will clearly become a tribute and gratitude to a president who knew how to put the interests of the party before his own, Biden will give the closing speech on Monday at a day that is being celebrated under the title “For the People” and that will also include interventions by the first lady, Jill Biden, and the former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. According to his advisers, in his appearance, the president plans to explain the reasons why he believes that Harris should replace him to defeat Trump, whom he had defined throughout his campaign as a threat to the democratic system.

A Kamala Harris supporter attends preparations for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Sunday. Eduardo Munoz (REUTERS)

Biden will also take the opportunity to show off his record of achievements in the White House, from where he has managed to bring the unemployment rate to historically low levels and approve, among other initiatives, the largest infrastructure bill in decades. After that, he will hand over the baton to Harris and the vice president’s number two, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and will not participate in the rest of the convention events.

On Tuesday, the keynote speakers will be Obama and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. On Wednesday, it will be Bill Clinton, House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi and Walz himself. The list of speakers was not finalized until the last minute, after the sudden change of fortune in the party sparked interest in participating in the convention.

Image of unity

Traditionally, one of the key events of the meeting would be the voice vote of the delegates — 5,000 of whom are in attendance, including regulars and substitutes — to officially nominate Harris as the candidate. That vote was already held, by videoconference, and the vice president was certified on the 7th to avoid bureaucratic problems in Ohio, where local laws closed the deadline for registering for the ballot at the beginning of this month. The Democratic National Committee has indicated that a “ceremonial” vote will be held, so that Harris and Walz can enjoy that moment of glory.

Delegate seating at the United Center, site of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Sunday. Vincent Alban (REUTERS)

Despite the image of unity that the party wants to project at the convention, not everything is harmonious. Around thirty of the delegates are “undeclared” delegates, not required to vote for Harris, elected in the primaries of several states in a protest vote against the pro-Israeli position of the Biden administration in the war in Gaza.

A coalition of up to 150 groups has called for anti-war protests and an arms embargo on Israel in the days leading up to the convention. Organizers expect thousands of people to take part in the marches: Chicago is part of Cook County, home to the largest Palestinian community in the United States. “We are in a unique position to put pressure on Democrats before the convention to make saving Palestinian lives an election priority,” the Undeclared Movement said on social media, saying it was “coordinating actions across the country and organizing uncommitted delegates within the Convention.”