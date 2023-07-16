US President Joe Biden is widely regarded as the White House’s ‘king of slips’, but Vice President Kamala Harris could give him a run for his money: In an environmental speech in recent days, He presented a plan in which he spoke of “reducing the population”, which earned him a shower of criticism and conspiracy theories on social networks..

It was at an event at Coppin State University in Baltimore on Friday, July 14, when Kamala Harris spoke about the Biden administration’s environmental plans and how to reduce global warming.

Harris came forward to announce a $20 billion grant competition aimed at creating a clean energy financing network. The project is part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water”said the US vice president in her speech.

Kamala Harris, vice president of the US, asking to reduce population (“reduce population”), so that we can have “clean air” and “clean water”. pic.twitter.com/dz7D5WGFLq — KontraInfo (@KontraInfo) July 15, 2023

What did the vice president mean?

However, it was a slip. As usual, the White House published the transcript of Harris’ speech on its website and corrected the vice president’s mistake there, who, as she clarified, confused the word pollution (pollution) with population (population).

In the transcript, the word population appears crossed out and the correct word is immediately added between brackets, pollution.

This is how the White House recorded Kamala Harris’s speech.

Slips are common in the White House. Just a few days ago, during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in the Finnish capital, President Joe Biden confused Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a speech.

Weeks earlier, when speaking to the press, he said that Putin is losing “the war in Iraq”, when in fact he meant Ukraine.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.