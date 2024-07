Kamala Harris said the people of Venezuela “spoke their voice in today’s historic presidential election.” | Photo: Jeffrey Phelps/EPA/EFE.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that “the will of the Venezuelan people must be respected.” Venezuela held presidential elections this Sunday (28). Dictator Nicolás Maduro is seeking re-election. The main opposition candidate is Edmundo González.

Kamala, the leading candidate to run for US president for the Democratic Party, said that the US intends to work for democracy in the South American country.

“The United States stands with the people of Venezuela, who spoke out in today’s historic presidential election. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges ahead, we will continue to work toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future for the people of Venezuela,” the vice president said at the X.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will not prejudge the results of the presidential election in Venezuela.

“The United States will not prejudge the outcome. This is a choice for Venezuelans to make, but the Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation,” Blinken said at a news conference in Japan.

More than 21 million people were called to vote in Venezuela to choose between ten candidates, including González and Maduro. Voting is not mandatory in the country. When he voted, the dictator said he intended to recognize the results of the polls.