The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has denounced the “heinous” crimes committed by Russia in the war in Ukraine and has assured that her government has concluded that these are “crimes against humanity”, as she stated during her speech this Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. The perpetrators, she has warned, “will have to be brought to justice.” “We must agree that, on behalf of the victims, known and unknown, it is necessary to deliver justice,” she added.

Harris’s statements come when a year is about to pass since the start of the invasion, launched on February 24, 2022, and before the visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland next week. Washington is trying to further isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and prepare Ukraine for a Kremlin counter-offensive in the spring, for which Kiev needs more advanced and far-reaching weapons from Western allies. The conclusion on the crimes committed by Russia does not have immediate effects for the conflict, but it contributes to increase the pressure for future trials and sanctions by international courts.

A United Nations investigation published last December already concluded that Kremlin troops committed war crimes. Thus, the UN report included different cases of massacres of civilians, such as that of Bucha, a city near kyiv, where the occupying troops left the streets littered with corpses. The US conclusion that these are “crimes against humanity” means that Washington accuses Russia of the most serious crime under international law, in which criminal acts are systematic, widespread and intentional against the civilian population. Russia denies intentionally attacking civilians or committing any crimes.

“Barbaric and inhumane” episodes

Harris has denounced that the Russian army’s attacks on the population were carried out “systematically” and has referred to several episodes, especially “barbaric and inhumane”, such as the dozens of victims found in Bucha; the March 9 bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, in which a child was among the three fatalities, and the sexual assault of a four-year-old boy by a Russian soldier who reviewed the report from the ONU. He has also spoken of people being forcibly deported: “Hundreds of thousands, including children.”

Russia is now a “weakened” country, the US vice president has assured, after the coalition of Western allies has helped defend Ukraine from aggression. Washington will continue to support Kiev “for as long as it takes,” Harris stressed, warning that time “does not play in Moscow’s favor.” “No country can be safe in a world where another nation can violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity; where crimes against humanity go unpunished; and where a country with imperialist ambitions can get away with it”, remarked the number two from the White House.

Harris has insisted that the world cannot allow Russia’s “violent example” to sink in so that other countries are encouraged to follow suit. Later, he stressed that he is “concerned” that Beijing has “deepened its relationship with Russia since the start of the war.” He has also issued a warning in the event that China provides military support to Moscow: what it will be doing is “rewarding aggression” and “further undermining the international order”.

The meeting of world leaders in the meeting known as the Davos of security has allowed us to listen to reflections on the authoritarian drift of some leaders and the danger of not acting. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has called the lukewarm Western reaction to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea a “huge mistake” and has said a stronger response could have prevented the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

ammunition shortage

Everything indicates that the conflict in Ukraine will continue. And this turn of events has raised concerns in the West about the industrial capacity to sustain Ukraine’s war effort with sufficient arms and ammunition while maintaining its arsenals at an adequate level. Several leaders have raised this issue at the Munich Security Conference. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took advantage of the meeting to propose an initiative at a European level that, through a planned scheme of joint purchases, facilitates the expansion of industrial production capacity.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this Saturday during the Munich Security Conference. JOHANNES SIMON / POOL (EFE)

“Now is the time to speed up the production of standardized products, which Ukraine desperately needs, including ammunition,” said the community leader. “What I have thought of is using the European Peace Mechanism, which already exists and serves to finance the supply of weapons by member states to Ukraine. We have brought together the European defense industry and asked what they need to expand the manufacturing capacity of standardized products. What we have to do is similar to the pandemic. We can think about early acquisition contracts that can give the industry the possibility to invest in production lines now”, explained Von der Leyen.

Sitting next to him on the same panel, Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, has agreed on the “need to expand the production of arms and ammunition very quickly.”

The day before, on the opening day of the conference, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, also referred to the issue. “For a long time, we have thought of the relationship between defense ministries and the industry in the sector as that of a company that is buying a car; believing that there would always be stock, production, or maintenance parts,” Scholz said. “Once the order was satisfied, we accepted that production would stop. We have to understand that for our security it is necessary to change this,” the foreign minister continued.

The German leader also pointed to the need for “permanent production of the most important weapons that we use, for their maintenance and for ammunition. That is what we are learning; we are acting to correct the problem, both through our own defense capabilities and through support for Ukraine. In this context, we have resumed the production of Gepard vehicle ammunition [tanques con capacidad antiaérea]. We are also thinking about how to get ammunition for the tanks of Soviet or Russian origin that Ukraine uses. In this section our partners from the East can play an important role”.

Macron also addressed the issue, making a clear call to “increase the production capacity” of the European defense industry. The French president took advantage of his speech in Munich to urge Europeans to “invest massively” in this sector, as an essential element to ensure the EU a place at the security and geostrategy tables of the future.

