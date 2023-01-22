By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that abortion rights are under attack in the United States, in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that established the right to abortion until its repeal last year.

“The right of every woman in every state in the country to make decisions about her own body is at stake,” Harris said. “Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide ban on abortion at the point of conception. How dare they?”

Last week, White House officials said 60 anti-abortion bills were introduced in the 2023 legislative year, and more than 26 million women currently live in states that have banned abortion.

“A majority of Americans are opposed to these attacks,” Harris said, adding that voters in states including Kansas, California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky and Vermont have affirmed abortion rights in ballot papers.

Speaking in Tallahassee, Fla., Harris also championed federal legislation to protect reproductive rights, which Democrats failed to pass last year when they controlled both chambers of Congress. The proposal is unlikely to win support from Republicans, who now have a slight majority in the House of Representatives.