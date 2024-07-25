According to the US vice president, the Republican is trying to “back out” of a confrontation scheduled for September on “ABC News”

The leading candidate for the Democratic Party’s seat in the United States presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harrisstated this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that he is “ready to debate” with the former president and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamala claimed that Trump would be trying “back off” an agreement established for a debate organized by ABC Newsscheduled for September 10th.

“I think voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage.”he wrote.

The September debate is one of two meetings between current President Joe Biden (Democrat) and Trump. The first was held by CNN on June 27. The Democrat was heavily criticized for his performance, which included difficulties in articulating his arguments and flaws in reasoning.

The pressure resulting from the debate led Biden to drop his candidacy for president and endorse Kamala for the succession. The likely Democratic candidate has already declared her willingness to follow the original debate schedule representing the party.

On the other hand, the former president said he would prefer to move the debate to Fox News, but would be willing to face Kamala more than once.