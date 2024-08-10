Republicans have associated the Democrat with the high flow of immigrants into the country; Kamala has been nicknamed the “border czar”

US Vice President Kamala Harris said she would fight to strengthen border security if elected president, citing her experience as California’s attorney general in a speech in Arizona.

“I was the attorney general of a border state. I took on transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers.”he told the audience. “I have prosecuted case after case and won. I know what I am talking about.”.

The immigration system in the United States is “broken” and it needs to be fixed, Kamala added. She stated that it is necessary “comprehensive reform, including strong border security and a well-earned path to citizenship”.

“CZAR OF THE BORDER”

Republicans have dubbed the vice president “border tsar”. The opposing group blames Kamala for the high flow of immigrants into the country and associates it with a security crisis.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is also the target of criticism on this topic.

In 2023, Walz signed a series of laws that expanded state services and benefits for undocumented immigrants. Republicans say the legislation is an example of Democrats’ “radical left” policies.

WHO IS KAMALA HARRIS

The Democratic candidate in the race for the White House has a series of firsts in her career. Kamala (pronounced “KÔ-ma-la”and not “KÂ-ma-la” nor “Ka-MÁ-la”) was the first woman to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney, the first California attorney general of Asian descent (her mother is Indian), the first Indian-American U.S. senator, and the first black woman to become vice president of the country.

With the confirmation of her candidacy, Kamala became the first black woman to be nominated by a major party to run for the White House. If she defeats Trump in the election, she will be the first woman to serve as President of the United States.