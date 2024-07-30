The Vice President of the United States and the only Democratic candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris revealed on Tuesday that she has not yet chosen her running mate for the Vice Presidency if he wins the elections on November 5.

Harris said she had “not yet” when asked by reporters if she had made a decision about her number two, as she boarded a plane to attend an event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Several American media reported on Tuesday that the news will be known soon given that Harris plans to embark on a tour with her number two in several key states next week.

The Democratic Party is expected to formalize Harris’ presidential nomination at a virtual delegate meeting ahead of the party’s national convention in mid-August.

Traditionally, the profile of the vice president seeks to appeal to voters who do not feel so close to the presidential candidate. In the case of Harris, a black woman from California, analysts expect her to choose a white man from another state in the country.

Who sounds like possible candidates?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has emerged in recent days as a leading contender to become Harris’s ‘number two’ in the White House race.

Walz, 60, had been overshadowed by other names such as Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

All of them are in a race against time to convince Harris, working tirelessly for a campaign that was led just over a week ago by President Joe Biden.

Walz is possibly the most progressive of all those in the running, positioned to the left of the vice president.

However, his team, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, is investigating the possible weaknesses of the different candidates, in order to rule out those who are considered a potential risk.

The other contenders

Even as Walz has emerged as the front-runner, the other vice presidential hopefuls are still working tirelessly to maintain the momentum that Harris’ nomination gave Democrats.

Beshear, for example, with the credential of having been elected twice in conservative Kentucky, campaigned in the equally conservative Forsyth County, Georgia, a state in which Democrats are once again dreaming of having Harris as their candidate.

He put criminals and sex offenders behind bars, and that makes me think that maybe that’s why Donald Trump is so afraid of him.

“People ask me: How do you do it? How do we win? We win by staying true to our values ​​(…) We win by caring and fighting for every vote in every county,” said.

“This is not my first rally in the back of a pickup truck,” he added.

This same Monday, in Pennsylvania, Shapiro appeared hand in hand with the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, who, although she has not shown interest in the job, many want to see in the position of vice president.

“Harris has dedicated decades of her life to public service. As a district attorney, she put criminals and sex offenders behind bars, and that makes me think that maybe that’s why Donald Trump is so afraid of her,” Whitmer said at the rally.