During a campaign event that Vice President Harris held in New Hampshire, she unveiled a plan to expand tax incentives for small businesses.
His goal is ambitious because, he said, plans to increase the amount that small business owners can deduct from US$5,000 to US$50,000 on their federal tax returns related to expenses to establish their businesses.
According to the media Univisionthe vice president explained that the reason for this measure is to strengthen the middle class while promotes that people with greater purchasing power and large corporations pay what is fair tax.
Donald Trump responds to Kamala Harris’ promise to cut taxes
Kamala Harris announced that will provide facilities for small businesses to deduct higher taxes at the federal level, which is considered an important point to gain followers.
This is especially relevant in states like New Hampshire, where he made the announcement and where a large number of independent voters are registered, meaning those not affiliated with any of the parties. However, His political rival, Donald Trump, has also already spoken out on the matter.
The Republican has dismissed Harris’ plans and assured that the Democrat intends to eliminate a tax cut for corporations that was installed during her administration, in 2017, and that will expire next year.
According to him, the measure he promoted while he was president has allowed business owners to deduct up to 20 percent of their eligible incomeamong other tax benefits.
