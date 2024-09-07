The presidential elections in the United States are approaching and the campaign promises made by both Republican Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are trying to convince voters to take them to the White House. In the case of The Democrat has just promised a tax break for a certain sector.

According to the criteria of

During a campaign event that Vice President Harris held in New Hampshire, she unveiled a plan to expand tax incentives for small businesses.

His goal is ambitious because, he said, plans to increase the amount that small business owners can deduct from US$5,000 to US$50,000 on their federal tax returns related to expenses to establish their businesses.

In addition to supporting them in terms of taxes, Harris also pledged to fight inflation, one of the points that has generated the most concern. among American citizens. In this regard, he said he would combat price speculation, especially those related to food in supermarkets.

According to the media Univisionthe vice president explained that the reason for this measure is to strengthen the middle class while promotes that people with greater purchasing power and large corporations pay what is fair tax.

The Democratic candidate assured that she will give tax incentives to small businesses. Photo:iStock Share

Donald Trump responds to Kamala Harris’ promise to cut taxes

Kamala Harris announced that will provide facilities for small businesses to deduct higher taxes at the federal level, which is considered an important point to gain followers.

This is especially relevant in states like New Hampshire, where he made the announcement and where a large number of independent voters are registered, meaning those not affiliated with any of the parties. However, His political rival, Donald Trump, has also already spoken out on the matter.

The Republican has dismissed Harris’ plans and assured that the Democrat intends to eliminate a tax cut for corporations that was installed during her administration, in 2017, and that will expire next year.

According to him, the measure he promoted while he was president has allowed business owners to deduct up to 20 percent of their eligible incomeamong other tax benefits.