US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stepped down as a senator. As writes Washington PostThe decision came into effect at 12:00 local time on January 18.

California Secretary Alex Padilla will take her place in the Senate.

The inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take place on January 20 at the Capitol.

We add that if the 78-year-old Biden early terminates his powers after two or more years, the vice president will take over as head of state.