Kamala Harris’ campaign raises $540 million

In just over a month, the Democrat Kamala Harris and his staff have collected 540 million dollars for the election campaign. The current vice president of Joe Biden is running for the White House with the support of his predecessor who, on July 21, gave up a second candidacy. So Harris is the first woman of color never run for office before. Furthermore, according to the polls, she seems to have a good chance of winning against his opponent, the Republican and conservative Donald Trump.

The numbers seem to confirm it: 540 million euros collected from July 21 to August 26, 2024 is an extraordinary number. Kamala Harris’s team commented in a note: “It’s a record for any campaign in history.“. Before the Democratic Convention in Chicago, which ended on July 22 with the candidate’s speech, the money raised exceeded 500 million, as confirmed by the campaign chairwoman. Jen O’Malley Dillon. Harris’ speech immediately, however, “We recorded our best fundraising ever from the day of launch,” the manager added.

What the funds raised include and who the donors are

The $540 million raised so far includes: funds raised by the campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees. With Biden, many supporters they didn’t donate anymoreso much so that major donors had stopped fundraising due to the (defined as uncertain) performance carried out by the current president of the United States.

With Kamala Harrisinstead, O’Malley Dillon tells how it seems to have formed “a virtual army of volunteers“, where, with the convention, the rank-and-file workers signed up en masse. A third of donors I am “new“, or people who contributed to an electoral campaign for the first time in their lives, according to what O’Malley Dillon also declared.