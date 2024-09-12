Claiming that Donald Trump represents a grave threat to the rule of law, A Republican announced that he would support the candidacy of Democrat Kamala HarrisWhat are the details of your decision and who is it about?

Former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales wrote an opinion piece in the magazine Political He said the United States was approaching a crucial election and could not therefore sit back and do nothing in the face of the possibility of Trump returning to the White House.

He wrote that power is intoxicating and, Based on Trump’s behavior, he seems unlikely to respect the different powers and who instead believes that he will seek personal and political benefits. “For that reason, Although I am a Republican, I have decided to support Kamala Harris for the presidency. She is the most suitable, capable and committed to uniting us in a manner consistent with the rule of law,” said the former prosecutor.

In the article, to which the media had access CBS NewsGonzales went on to point out that the character of the person chosen in the upcoming election will be of particular importance because Members of Congress “have proven spectacularly unable or unwilling to rein in abuses of executive power.”

The above statement is related to a recent ruling in the Supreme Court regarding presidential immunity, which he said could allow the president to take official actions for personal and selfish reasons and not on behalf of the American people.

The former prosecutor said that while it is not possible to know how he will govern Harris, it will be necessary for Americans to place their faith in your character and judgment, confident that she has sworn allegiance to the rule of law. He also recalled that the vice president served as attorney general in California and therefore “has shown a clear commitment to the pursuit of justice.”

On the other hand, Gonzales said, Trump has shown that he is not capable of acting in accordance with the rule of law and has cast doubt on whether he has the integrity and character to responsibly serve as president, referring specifically to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the various criminal charges and convictions against the Republican.

Alberto Gonzales gave his support to the Democratic candidate. Photo:United States Department of Justice

Who is Alberto Gonzales, the Republican who is supporting Kamala Harris?

Alberto Gonzales served as Attorney General during the George W. Bush administration. and as a White House adviser. However, in 2007, he had to resign from his post amid accusations that he had lied to Congress and also because of the dismissal of nine prosecutors.