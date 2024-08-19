Harris said she still has to earn voters’ support

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she and her running mate Tim Walz have yet to earn the support of American voters. During a campaign tour in Pennsylvania, she commented on her lead in opinion polls, writes RIA Novosti.

Earlier, a CBS/YouGov poll found Harris leading her rival Donald Trump by 3 percentage points among likely voters with 51 percent. Harris also leads Trump in a poll conducted by Ipsos in conjunction with the Washington Post and ABC.

“I very much consider ourselves underdogs. We have a lot of work to do to earn the votes of the American people. That’s why we’re on this tour on a bus today,” she said.

Earlier, Donald Trump complained that Kamala Harris could destroy the entire world. He specified that “Harris has broken the economy, the border, and frankly, the entire world.” Trump noted that the current US vice president had three and a half years to deal with inflation. He said that Harris had been complaining about economic problems all this time instead.

Earlier, The Washington Post, based on the results of a poll, wrote that Kamala Harris would win the election if it were held now.