The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, traveled on an expected visit to El Paso, Texas, to address the immigration crisis. The trip came after criticism for her absence at the border crossings despite having been designated as the leader of the US response to the problem. From there, Harris promised a “humane” immigration system and called on Republicans to move away from political “rhetoric” and “infighting” to focus on practical solutions.

A “humane” immigration system was the promise made by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, during her visit to the border with Mexico on June 25, while trying to shake off criticism from Republicans.

Harris defended at all times the choice of El Paso, Texas, for this stop, amid some reproaches that consider it a place far from the real epicenter of the border crossings from Central America to the United States.

The vice president said she chose this point to underline a change in the more humane approach to immigration policy by the administration of President Joe Biden, after four years of hard line against immigration by former president Donald Trump.

“It is here in El Paso where the policy of separation of minors of the previous Administration was announced (…) We have seen the disaster that resulted from that here,” he said.

Harris also rebutted Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers to wait across the border for their claims to be resolved, a rule that was recently removed by Biden.

Likewise, the first woman in the second highest office in the US government called on the Republican opposition to end political “rhetoric” and “infighting” on immigration, an issue that conservatives have used as a weapon against of the Democratic Government. He urged a focus on children and practical solutions.

Immigration “cannot be reduced to a political issue (…) We talk about children, we talk about families, we talk about suffering. And our approach has to be reflective and effective,” he stressed.

Harris met with migrant girls from Central America, Border Patrol workers, and human rights defenders during the multi-hour visit that was accompanied by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Texas Democratic Representative Verónica Escobar, and Senator Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, a prominent Democratic voice on immigration reform.

A long-awaited visit, but surrounded by criticism

Immigration, and in particular the arrival of asylum seekers to the southern border of the United States, has been a hot topic for decades. Multiple attempts to reform US laws and create a path to citizenship for the millions of immigrants living undocumented in the country have failed in Congress, including attempts made during the Barack Obama Administration of which Biden served as vice president.

But, a record increase in the numbers of migrant arrivals to the border since last January has made the current government the main target of attacks by conservatives, who accuse it of being responsible due to its speech in favor of the migration.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the US Border Patrol while visiting the central processing center in El Paso, Texas, near the US-Mexico border, on June 25, 2021. © Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

Harris has received the brunt of attacks from Republicans since Biden appointed her as the leader of the White House response on this matter to countries such as Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Even the reproaches have come from members of their own political party, because other Democratic officials have already visited the border in the five months that the current government has been in office, but Biden and Harris until now had shone for their absence, raising concerns that his administration had given in to the Republican debate on border security.



Central American children seeking asylum queue for food in a public park after they were detained with their families and sent back to Mexico as they tried to cross the border into the United States. In Reynosa, Mexico, on April 7, 2021. © Reuters / Daniel Becerril

Recently during his visit to Mexico and Guatemala, Harris emphasized that his focus is on improving the conditions of the residents of those countries through economic and humanitarian aid, to encourage them to stay at home instead of making the trip to the United States. . From Guatemala City, the vice president clarified to those who travel illegally that if they go to the border with the United States, “they will be returned.”

Biden’s first months in office have seen a record number of migrants attempting to cross the border. The arrival of foreigners went from about 7,000 last January to around 19,000 in February, according to data from the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE).

Additionally, in May, Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 180,000 encounters at the border with Mexico, the most since March 2000. The numbers were boosted by a ban on seeking asylum related to the Covid-19 pandemic. , which however encouraged repeated attempts to cross because being caught did not involve any legal procedures or consequences, security experts explained.

