Last Thursday, August 22, the presidential candidate and current vice president of the United States Kamala Harris He promised a new bipartisan border law if he wins the elections on November 5 which will pit her against Republican former President Donald Trump.

According to the criteria of

During her official acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention, Harris, who will share a ticket with Tim Walz, He promised to push for a border security lawas detailed The New York Post. The candidate He referred to the bipartisan bill that was attempted to be passed during 2023 but, in Harris’s words, “Trump ordered his allies in Congress to cancel the agreement.”

This bill includes the possibility of closing the border with Mexico in case it is “collapsed”,. If passed, it would be one of the strongest border control legislation in the United States, In fact, it would mean hiring thousands of new border agents to reinforce controls and access. Despite failing to pass the law, President Joe Biden established a similar regulation through an executive order.

The new regulations would entail the hiring of thousands of new agents. Photo:CBP Share

During recent public appearances, Harris also addressed four axes that concern illegal immigration in the United States and which he would reform if he were to obtain the presidency, namely:

Promote comprehensive immigration reform to address the situation of undocumented immigrants in the country.

to address the situation of undocumented immigrants in the country. Create a mechanism for undocumented immigrants to obtain citizenship on merit an idea he promoted at campaign events in states such as Arizona and Nevada.

an idea he promoted at campaign events in states such as Arizona and Nevada. Aggressively combat transnational criminal organizations including cartels and human traffickers. To support this proposal, Harris refers to her previous experience as California’s attorney general, where she claims to have pursued various criminal groups.

including cartels and human traffickers. To support this proposal, Harris refers to her previous experience as California’s attorney general, where she claims to have pursued various criminal groups. Strengthening border surveillanceas expressed in various campaign speeches and announcements.

The Democratic shift in position on migrants in the United States

According to the NBCduring last Wednesday, August 21, different presentations were made within the framework of the Democratic National Convention that They showed a change in the Democrats’ position regarding migration.

While in the electoral contests of 2016 and 2020 Democrats were more focused on implementing policies that seek to create new avenues for legal immigration in the United States, In Harris’s campaign the approach appears to be more rigidAs previously detailed, the candidate envisions the implementation of a law that would give the executive branch the ability to completely close the borders.

This is also confirmed by speeches such as those of Chris Murphy, Democrat from Connecticut, or Tom Suozzi, representative from New York; in which both They expressed the bloc’s intentions to increase border controls.