According to the criteria of

“When Congress passes a law to restore women’s reproductive rights, as president of the United States, I will sign that law.”Harris said at a political rally in Atlanta, Georgia, which she reaffirmed yesterday in Chicago.

He played a central role during Joe Biden’s campaign to impose abortion as a central issue of his government in the 2020 elections and For years she has been fighting to ensure women’s reproductive rights. throughout the North American country.

The current vice president officially accepted the nomination for the candidacy. Photo:EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE Share

In fact, Harris, already as vice president, became the first person in this position to visit an abortion clinic and traveled across the country after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (which guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide) to raise awareness of the growing number of bans and limitations on access to abortion in the United States.

Kamala Harris’s proposals on migrants

Harris’s proposals on migrationanother of the central themes of the campaign could be summarized as follows: