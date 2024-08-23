According to the criteria of
“When Congress passes a law to restore women’s reproductive rights, as president of the United States, I will sign that law.”Harris said at a political rally in Atlanta, Georgia, which she reaffirmed yesterday in Chicago.
He played a central role during Joe Biden’s campaign to impose abortion as a central issue of his government in the 2020 elections and For years she has been fighting to ensure women’s reproductive rights. throughout the North American country.
In fact, Harris, already as vice president, became the first person in this position to visit an abortion clinic and traveled across the country after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (which guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide) to raise awareness of the growing number of bans and limitations on access to abortion in the United States.
Kamala Harris’s proposals on migrants
Harris’s proposals on migrationanother of the central themes of the campaign could be summarized as follows:
- Increased border security: The candidate assured in different public appearances that if she wins the elections she would increase security at the borders, as she detailed in an announcement earlier this month and as she recovered New York Times.
- Harris cited her experience as California attorney general to ensure that will pursue and prosecute transnational gangsdrug cartels and human traffickers.
- Think about instrumenting “a path won over by the citizens”: While details were not released, it would be a new way for more illegal immigrants to establish themselves within the law. This was expressed by the candidate at campaign events this month in Arizona and Nevada, according to Reuters.
- He also plans to introduce a “comprehensive reform” for illegal immigrants in the United States.
