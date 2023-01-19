The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will deliver a speech next Sunday (22) in Florida in defense of abortion in the country, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized it and that was overturned by the same court in last June.

High-ranking US government officials said Harris would deliver a speech in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, to highlight “the government’s ongoing struggle to focus on fighting reproductive rights at the federal level.”

The governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, announced that he will impose restrictions on access to the abortion pill. Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated rules on mifepristone abortion pills to allow it to be sold through chain pharmacies.

The new guidelines establish that pharmacies can offer the medicine if it is prescribed by a doctor and meet certain requirements, contrary to what happened until now, when only doctors and accredited clinics could make it available.

However, on Wednesday (19), the Florida Health Care Administration Agency (AHCA) sent a reminder pointing out that abortion pills remain prohibited by law in pharmacies and that violations can carry “criminal penalties”.

White House officials anticipated that Harris would advocate national legislation in his speech to “protect reproductive rights” and “contrast the Republicans’ extreme approach to reproductive health with that of the Biden-Harris administration.”

In addition, they anticipated that the vice president will emphasize that reproductive rights are a “freedom issue” and will urge Americans to join the “federal government’s fight to protect them”.

With these actions, the government of President Joe Biden remembers this week the 50th anniversary on Sunday of the Supreme Court decision “Roe v. Wade”, through which abortion was legalized in 1973, and which was revoked in June of last year by the same court, which currently has a conservative majority.

On that day, Biden will issue a declaration and proclamation on safeguarding reproductive rights.