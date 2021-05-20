The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, in the meeting with the exiled lawyers of Guatemala in the White House. JEMAL COUNTESS / POOL / EFE

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, received at the White House on Wednesday two former prosecutors, a former judge and an elected magistrate from Guatemala who left their country to settle in the United States after being threatened by the main powers due to their judicial work . The meeting is part of the preparation you are receiving number two by Joe Biden before traveling to the Central American country and Mexico on June 7 and 8. At the meeting they addressed the main causes of migration of Guatemalans and the corruption that plagues one of the countries that lead the arrivals to the southern border of the United States.

“Corruption also deters financial and economic investment in the region. It is an important deterrent, ”said Harris at the meeting with the head of the Democratic Administration to deal with the causes of the migration crisis, Ricardo Zúñiga, and the four women who have spearheaded the fight against corruption in Guatemala: the magistrate elected to the Constitutional Court (CC), Gloria Porras, the former judge Claudia Escobar and the exiled prosecutors Thelma Aldana and Claudia Paz y Paz —one of the promoters of the legal actions against the late dictator Efraín Ríos Montt.

“Her [Harris] I wanted to try to understand how to strengthen the rule of law and improve the Guatemalan justice system, ”said former Judge Escobar by phone as she left the hour-long meeting at the White House. The guests highlighted the importance of putting into practice permanent aid programs to achieve the transformation of a justice system that allows independent, impartial judges to investigate corruption issues in the Central American country without being persecuted.

The Biden-Harris Administration has insisted that fighting corruption and impunity in Central America is critical to tackling the causes of migration. During his visits to the region, Ricardo Zúñiga has met with independent judges and prosecutors, as well as with members of civil society and journalists who worked for more transparency. The US government has addressed the migration crisis by focusing its efforts on understanding the reasons that drive the undocumented to reach the border, rather than on what happens in the border territory with Mexico.

Mexico has reported the highest number of asylum applications since it has registered: 22,606 so far this year, more than half of what was registered in all of 2020. Harris, responsible for alleviating the migratory wave, has held several meetings with the authorities of the northern triangle countries (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras) and Mexico, as well as representatives of civil society in the region.

On June 7, the vice president will hold a meeting in Guatemala with President Alejandro Giammattei to address the causes of immigration and corruption. Judge Claudia Escobar is optimistic about what can come of it. Remember how the Marshall Plan helped lift Europe after World War II. “I think it may be time for a Harris Plan for Central America. The entire region is concerned about the situation in Guatemala, El Salvador … because we are seeing that the effects of a country that does not provide what it needs to its citizens has repercussions on its neighbors, “he said.

Just a few days after Ricardo Zúñiga visited the region last April on behalf of Biden and met with Gloria Porras, the Guatemalan Congress refused to swear her in for a new term as a CC magistrate, where she had been for ten years. After that episode, the lawyer traveled to Washington, although she has said that she is not in exile. The rejection of his swearing in left Porras without immunity and with dozens of criminal complaints against him for decisions taken in the exercise of his functions before the highest court in the country.

For her part, Thelma Aldana received political asylum in the United States in February 2020, after a year living in that country, after being threatened with death in Guatemala and denouncing that she was the victim of false accusations against her. As attorney general (2014-1028) and with the collaboration of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig), Aldana managed to imprison three former presidents on accusations of corruption.

In August 2019, that mission backed by the United Nations had to leave Guatemala after 12 years fighting against impunity and corruption by order of the government of Jimmy Morales. And since then, the work of independent prosecutors and judges like the women who met with Harris on Wednesday has become even more relevant.

