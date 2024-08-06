Report claims the vice president has not yet formally offered the position to the Minnesota governor

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, according to information from CNN released this Tuesday (6.Aug.2024).

The report, however, states that the Democrat has not yet called to officially offer the position. Despite this, the announcement of Kamala’s vice president was expected this week. After being confirmed as the party’s candidate on Monday (5.Aug), the vice president begins her term this Tuesday (6.Aug). 1st campaign rally. The event will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to CNNthe Democrat pondered her decision with advisers for 3 days. Walz’s choice is strategic for Kamala. Although Minnesota is a traditionally Democratic state, the governor could attract moderate voters and rural areas from other regions of the Midwest.

If confirmed, Walz will accompany Kamala on a tour that will pass through swing states (swing statesin English), including Pennsylvania on Tuesday (August 6), Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. Swing states tend to vary between voting for Democrats and Republicans each election.

WHO IS TIM WALZ

A Nebraska native, Walz, 60, is a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was first elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and was re-elected to another term in 2022. He has also worked as a teacher.

He has already declared his support for the Democratic campaign. He said that Donald Trump (Republican Party), unlike Kamala, will cut veterans’ benefits if elected.