I am so involved in the US election campaign that the algorithm suggests I register to vote every day. I am as interested in other people’s politics as I am in my country, so predictable that only my sunglasses can wake me from my stupor. bakala by Judge Peinado.

If you haven’t seen Kamala Harris’ campaign videos, you’re missing out on the best release of the year; with which she focuses in his political biography, I thought I was facing Law & Order: District AttorneyOlivia Benson trembles. In seconds, someone who melted like a sugar cube in the 2020 primaries had become a titan. It’s a question of desperation, like when you no longer discard profiles so lightly on your third visit to Tinder. But it’s also a question of image: since Kennedy thrashed a sweaty Nixon in the first televised electoral debate, it’s not so much about being the best as about being the most marketable. These are not times for leaders who inspire monumental biographies like the five volumes that Robert Caro dedicated to the tough Lyndon B. Johnson. We no longer want great stories, only synopses. Complex ideas have given way to memes and great speeches to TikTok, and there Kamala is unbeatable.

In a display of stupidity surprising even for politicians, the Republicans have decided to attack her laughter. It is “strange” they say, they have made memos on the subject, they try to mobilize their bases against joy because they think that a woman who laughs is a dangerous woman. Can there be a more gratuitous attack? Do not underestimate them, the vice presidential candidate JD Vance has criticized women who have cats, but not children, and has managed to upset those who do not have them because they do not want to; those who want to, but cannot; those who, like Kamala, act as mothers to their partners’ children, and even those of us who simply love cats – and we are legion, JD. It is the most idiotic thing that a vice presidential candidate has done since Dan Quayle criticized Murphy Brown for being a single mother. Conservatives are bothered by women who make decisions about their bodies, even when they are fictional characters. Kamala has come out to defend her to the point of her husband’s ex-wife That didn’t just make me laugh, it made me emotional, and that’s the material that election campaigns are now built with. Republicans should take that into account.

