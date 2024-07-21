US President Joe Biden has spent the weekend with Covid, confined to his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. Taking Paxlovid and keeping a light work schedule that included a call with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. American media reports that Biden, in addition to being ill, is angry with old allies who have been turning their backs on him, especially Barack Obama, hurt by what he considers a betrayal. Finally, this Sunday he announced that he will not stand for re-election.

Meanwhile, in the outside world, like those relatives who speak to a seriously ill person thinking that they are not being heard, the Democrats had already opened the debate internally on how to proceed if Biden finally resigned, given that the pressures for him to do so did not ease and despite the fact that the president shared on Friday his intention to return to the electoral campaign this week.

By stepping aside, he has endorsed his logical successor: Vice President Kamala Harris. But there are those who believe, and are manoeuvring, to ensure that what follows will be a quick primary to find the ideal candidate, Harris or someone else. There is not much time: the Democratic National Convention is being held in Chicago between 19 and 22 August. It is not just that we have to arrive at that meeting with our homework done to avoid a chaotic spectacle like the one in 1968. It is that there is another deadline first: the party set itself the end of the first week of August as the deadline to virtually name the chosen one, whoever it may be.

The most authoritative voice advocating for holding mini-primaries is Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives. Those who think otherwise argue that when Democratic supporters voted massively for Biden in the primaries earlier this year, they were actually voting for the Biden-Harris duo. There is no historical precedent that assumes that the resignation of a president automatically opens the door to the second in command. This was not the case, for example, with Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey in 1968. And, Biden knows this better than anyone, Obama did not bet on his vice president in 2016 either, but on Hillary Clinton.

Protest outside the White House on Sunday to demand Biden’s resignation. Allison Bailey (REUTERS)

In terms of defections, the army that remained loyal to Biden suffered another significant loss on Sunday, shortly before the president himself announced that he was throwing in the towel. Joe Manchin, a senator from West Virginia and one of the most influential politicians in Washington, became the 37th member of the Capitol to publicly ask the president to give up his efforts to run in the November elections. “It is time for me to make way for a new generation,” he declared on CNN’s Sunday interview program.

Manchin, who announced in May that he was leaving the Democratic Party but still represents it in the Senate, was the fifth senator to take the step and perhaps the most powerful name on Capitol Hill to do so. He also said he was in favor of an open process to choose a successor.

What began as a hum of unrest in the party, a muted “panic” after the disastrous debate on June 27 in Atlanta between Biden and his opponent, Donald Trump, has ended up becoming a robust chorus of voices that have not been moved by the attempts of the 81-year-old president to show that everything is fine and that he is ready to win in November.

Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, on June 27 in Atlanta. Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

The first step was taken by Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett on July 5. Little by little, more joined in. Many of these legislators were united, in addition to their interest in the future of the party and the country, by their concern for their own future. Those who are playing for office in November, when in addition to electing a president, the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate are up for renewal, feared that Biden’s bad luck at the polls would affect his chances of winning in disputed districts, and even in those that were taken for granted.

A bad day for the candidate

The day when faith in the candidate’s mental and physical abilities fell the most was last Friday: 11 people came forward, led by veteran Senator Sherrod Brown. His home state of Ohio, home of Trump’s vice presidential pick JD Vance, has suddenly become a symbolic battleground.

Friday was also the day the president announced that he would return to the campaign trail next week after leaving the door open to considering resigning. Despite that announcement, analysts in Washington more or less assumed, as they continued to discover new uses of the conditional tense, that he would leave. The theory that was gaining ground was that it would be after this week’s trip to the United States by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday and appear before Congress on Wednesday.

During his convalescence, Biden is accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, his main support in weathering the storm. According to his account The Washington Post, The family, a close-knit unit in which the son, Hunter, has taken on a special role in recent weeks, is “angry” at seeing what they consider “a war in the style of Game of Thrones between various factions of the party.” They were also annoyed by “the tone” that some members of the party were adopting “in their pressure.”

In the Biden household, there were those who still stood close to the president in trouble. This Sunday, Democrats Ro Khanna (congressman for California) and one of his most loyal supporters, Representative James E. Clyburn (South Carolina), walked around the sets of the news networks. Others who have not abandoned him are Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both members of the most progressive wing of the party.

The tug-of-war over the candidate’s future took on added urgency in light of the triumphalism that has swept through the Republican Party following the Milwaukee convention, from which Trump emerged hailed as the absolute leader. In addition, polls indicated that two-thirds of Democratic voters were in favor of a replacement.

Even the money was against him. In addition to the pressure from big donors, who threatened to withdraw their funds, there is the data released this Saturday on the fundraising during the month of June for both campaigns. According to these numbers, the Republican National Committee has recorded its best month in years. To know the real extent of Biden’s disaster in the debate for the party’s coffers, we will have to wait for the August report. But by then, the problem will no longer be Biden’s.