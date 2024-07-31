Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

Attack on Kamala Harris: She allegedly owes her candidacy against Trump in the US election to Willie Brown, with whom she was once a partner. What is behind it?

Washington, DC – “When women are first in anything, there are always a lot of sexist comments.” This quote comes from Kamala Harris former boss Louise Renne. She is referring to rumors about Biden’s successor at the Democrats for the US election 2024.

These rumors say that Harris ultimately owes her career to a man she had a relationship with 30 years ago: Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco.

Does Kamala Harris owe her career to her ex-boyfriend? Opponents revive rumor

Kamala Harris was with Willie Brown in the 1990s. The relationship began, according to New York Post 1994 and lasted about two years. Harris was 29 years old at the time, Brown was 60 – so the couple had an age difference of more than 30 years.

Kamala Harris was once together with Willie Brown. Before the US election in 2024, the relationship will be discussed again. © Imago (montage)

Just like Kamala Harris, Brown was a lawyer and civil rights activist at the time. Two years later, he became the first black mayor of San Francisco. Brown was still married at the time, but according to The Times had been separated from his wife for ten years. Their relationship was not a secret and they appeared together in public.

“Positions not deserved”: Opponents classify Kamala Harris’ ex-relationship as “suspicious”

All of this sounds like a long time ago and – apart from the age difference – quite unspectacular. Nevertheless, critics and political opponents of Harris are now partially reviving the old relationship.

Her claim: Without the support of Willie Brown, Harris would still be active in local politics today, and a possible career as the first female US president would be impossible. The most recent example is the former FoxNews-Presenter Megyn Kelly, who according to the New York Post said Harris’ past relationship with Willie Brown was “suspicious.”

Kelly teased in her podcast: “First she slept with this guy Willie Brown, who was an extremely popular, influential congressman in California.” Brown then put Harris “in two different positions that she didn’t deserve.”

“Brilliance”: Friends of Kamala Harris attribute career to her talent

People who know Kamala Harris and who were informed about the former relationship by the British newspaper The Times were interviewed, reject accusations like these. “She got where she is because of her brilliance, her tenacity, her determination, her family life, her background and her education,” says Amelia Ashley-War, former editor of the San Francisco Sun and friend of Harris. “Willie Brown was not with her every step of the way, every minute of her life.” The claim that Kamala Harris owes her career to him is misogynistic.

All information about the US election summarized in a compact format! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletters.

Louise Renne, who hired Harris in her law firm in San Francisco in 2000, sees it the same way. She says it is sexist and untrue that Kamala Harris only has the chance to run against Biden in the 2024 US election thanks to Brown. Donald Trump to run for US President.

Ex-boyfriend Willie Brown doesn’t believe Kamala Harris owes his candidacy to him

Even Willie Brown himself, now 90 years old, does not see himself as a pioneer for Harris’ career. The British Times met him for a conversation, and the former mayor stressed: “I don’t think she owes her career to me.” “I think talent got her to where she is,” Brown said.

He also rejected the idea that Kamala Harris’s good looks made her so politically successful. Brown said he hasn’t had any contact with Harris for years. Nevertheless, he is “very proud” to have watched her rise. She is clearly the “most outstanding” of his former protégés.

Willie Brown once provided Kamala Harris with two well-paid positions and many contacts

With this, Brown – apparently also known for his humor – flirts with the influence he may have had on Harris’s life. According to Times It is undisputed that he once secured Harris two well-paid board positions in government agencies. According to a report by Politico This is said to have earned Harris an extra 400,000 euros a year for five years. And it was also important for Kamala Harris that, thanks to Brown, she met many prominent personalities and donors from San Francisco.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Critics of Kamala Harris are not just now using her former relationship with Willie Brown to cast doubt on her competence. One harsh attack dates back to 2019. FoxNews-Reporter Tomi Lahren wrote on Twitter: “Kamala, did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” The journalist later apologized for the sentence.

Sexist comments against Harris in the US election campaign

In any case, Harris’ past relationship with the former mayor of San Francisco is currently attracting enormous media attention. In a report by Politico Willie Brown, who is considered a political legend in California, said he had received 48 interview requests about Harris since US President Joe Biden had renounced his candidacy for the 2024 US election and recommended Harris as his successor.

Kamala Harris has to deal with sexist comments and harsh attacks from Donald Trump’s team even outside of her ex-relationship: Trump’s vice-candidate JD Vance A few years ago, she was described as a “childless cat woman” – a description that Vance did not take back now, but instead spoke of a “particular neurosis in American leadership”. (smu)