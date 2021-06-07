During her first visit abroad and after meeting with the Guatemalan president, the Vice President of the United States announced a regional working group to fight corruption in Central America and urged Guatemalan migrants not to travel “illegally.” To united states.

An expectant first trip abroad and a string of advertisements. The visit of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, to Guatemala began with problems, after detecting some failures in the official plane in which she was traveling, having to make a change of ship, to finally land in Guatemala City at the last of Sunday afternoon, June 6.

The reasons for your visit? Address issues of great relevance to the White House such as migration, security and corruption in the region. To do this, Harris met during the morning of this Monday, June 7, with the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei. The senior US official will travel tonight to Mexico, where she will also meet with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and thus conclude her first mission abroad.

During conversations with Giammattei, Harris conveyed to him the importance of their meeting for the Biden Administration: “We are neighbors and the position of the United States is that, therefore, we are interconnected. We share family ties, we share historical ties, and it is important that, as we embark on a new era, we recognize the meaning and importance of this relationship as neighbors ”.

“Build walls of prosperity” between the two nations, Giammattei noted.

Discussing and advancing the “shared” priorities of both nations is Harris’s mission, according to what he told a joint press conference at the National Palace of Culture, after a meeting of approximately three hours at the headquarters of the Guatemalan Executive.

“Our collective interest is that we work together wherever we can find the possibility of solving problems that come from afar, problems that are based on both root causes and acute factors,” stressed the policy.

For his part, the Guatemalan president said that they need to “build walls of prosperity.”

The first announcements, in fact, came before Harris and Giammattei’s appearance. The US Attorney General issued a statement announcing new measures taken by the US Department of Justice to combat human trafficking, smuggling and corruption.

Joint Task Force to Fight Corruption

The most important proclamation was the creation of the Joint Task Force Alpha, a body dedicated to prosecuting corruption at the regional level. Said apparatus, which had already been mentioned previously, will be coordinated with the United States Departments of State, Justice and Treasury together with the support of Central American prosecutors. “Transnational smuggling and trafficking networks pose a serious criminal threat,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.

Through this Task Force, the Biden Executive will support “prosecutions for those who dare to carry out corrupt activities”, but will also use resources for the benefit of businessmen on whom the shadow of corruption does not weigh.

For the people of Guatemala, the visit of the @VP @KamalaHarris It represents the opportunity to address the joint agenda to work on the lines of action that allow us to achieve sustainable solutions for the integral development of Guatemala. #VPHarrisGuatemala 🇬🇹🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Kgrj0UV2E5 – Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) June 7, 2021



In her speech, the vice president expressed that the conversations on this matter with the Guatemalan chief executive were “solid, sincere and profound” and spoke of the joint working group to punish corruption in the region, an issue that is of particular concern to Washington. “The president and I discussed the importance of fighting corruption and the importance of an independent judiciary,” Harris said.

Several journalists asked during the press conference about the suspicions of corruption that weigh on Guatemalan officials of the Giammattei Executive, strongly criticized for their lax measures to curb local corruption.

However, the president defended his work against corruption, claiming that bribes were not an exclusive problem for politicians and that drug trafficking should be part of the fight. “More information, social networks transmit erroneous information!”, Replied the president. “How many cases of corruption have I been accused of? I can give you the answer: zero,” he reiterated.

And it is that the White House sees regional corruption as one of the underlying causes of violence and endemic poverty in the Central American country, being the reason why thousands of migrants leave their homes and head to the north of the continent each year. A situation aggravated in the last year by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic and social crises derived from the health emergency.

“But one of our priorities will be to deter illegal migration,” added the @VP, Kamala Harris, using the same term the Trump administration used to refer to irregular migration from #Central America toward #USA. pic.twitter.com/LDiYyw3JOZ – The Lighthouse (@_elfaro_) June 7, 2021



“If they come … they will be returned,” Harris told Central American migrants.

On the immigration issue, the Democratic policy was forceful, earning criticism on social networks after some controversial words addressed to those citizens who plan to emigrate “illegally.” “Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders, ”Harris warned them.

Every year, at least 300,000 people try to cross into the United States through the border crossings, using – on many occasions – the mafias and traffickers to enter the North American nation, with the purpose of achieving a more dignified future for their families. Thousands of Guatemalans leave their country each year due to poverty –53% of Guatemalans live in this situation–, inequalities or violence.

“If they come to our border, they will be returned,” he added. A message in which many have found similarities with the electoral speeches of former President Donald Trump, whose harsh anti-immigration policy was widely criticized and with which President Joe Biden wants to break, promising a “more humane” immigration policy.

Vice President Kamala Harris in joint briefing with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei: “I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.” pic.twitter.com/tXyTL0OwS8 – USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 7, 2021



Million-dollar grants to empower indigenous women

During her visit, Harris also met with civil society groups and organizations to discuss other issues on the agenda such as the climate crisis, women’s rights or food insecurity, ensuring that her trip seeks to “give people a meaning of hope, that help is on the way, that if they stay, things will improve ”.

Among the 18 community leaders participating in the meeting with the Democratic vice president was Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Peace Prize (1992) and prominent indigenous leader. Harris asked them to be honest about the concerns and needs running through their communities, urging leaders to help her devise “an approach that addresses those judicial barriers and truly speaks to the needs and wants of the people.”

Harris pledged at least $ 40 million over three years to help empower young Guatemalan women, showing a special interest in strengthening women as a force for social change through cultural endeavors and leadership in indigenous communities. Women who “are part of the culture and the economy, who have extraordinary abilities and therefore have the ability to live well and be part of the growth of the community,” the first female vice president of the United States stressed in an official statement.



Harris also met with members of civil society, organizations and business people. In the photo, with the Nobel Peace Prize and Guatemalan indigenous, Rigoberta Menchu. © REUTERS – CARLOS BARRIA

The program funds will serve to “strengthen efforts aimed at preventing and combating the widespread practice of gender-based violence and trafficking in persons from areas with high levels of outbound migration, while expanding access to economic and justice opportunities. and education “.

Criticisms of your visit before leaving for Mexico

Throughout the day, a small group of people took to the streets with banners to protest Harris’s visit to the Central American nation, many of them supporters of Donald Trump.

“She comes to manipulate them politically, with her policies of the left, of socialism and we do not agree with that,” said a protester.

After this last meeting, Harris will travel to Mexico, a day after a historic election day in the border country, and thus conclude her first trip as vice president of the United States outside the nation.

With Reuters, EFE and local media