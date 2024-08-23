USA, Kamala Harris: “I will strengthen the middle class. Let’s stop Trump, he would take us back to the past”

Now it’s really official, the Dems have chosen Kamala Harris. She will challenge Donald Trump to the presidential elections of United States next November. First Black and South Asian Woman Nominated as Presidential CandidateThe investiture came at the convention of Chicagothe deputy of Biden she was welcomed on stage with a standing ovation and he said: “I accept your nomination, I will be the president of all Americans“. In her speech, Harris highlighted three key aspects: the “dangerousness of Trump”, “the suffering of Gaza that must end” and called for a “strengthening of the middle class”. “On behalf of my mother – Harris said – and all the people I grew up with, the people who work hard, chase their dreams and think of others, on behalf of all those who have written the history of the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination”.

Harris then dwelt on the question of war in the middle east. “What has been happening in Gaza for ten months is devastating. The suffering in Gaza must end and the Palestinians must be able to realize their right” to be a country”. On the other war between Kiev and Moscow he said “stand firmly with Ukraine and our NATO allies” and has pledged not to “make friends with dictators” if elected in November. “I will not make friends with tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong Un, who support Trump because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors, they know he will not hold autocrats to account because he himself wants to be an autocrat.”

His speech also included an attack on his opponent: “We know what a second term of office would be like. Trump“, after all “it is all described in the “Project 2025”, written by his closest advisors, and its total sum is that of bring our country back to the past. In many ways Donald Trump is a frivolous person, but the consequences of putting him back in the White House are very serious. Consider – he adds – the power he will have, especially after the US Supreme Court ruled he cannot be prosecuted“.

“I will be a president – continues – who guides and listens. Who is realistic, practical and has common sense and fights for the American people, from the courts to the White House, that’s my life’s work.” Kamala Harris thanked her husband, Doug Emhoffthen praised the President of the United States, stressing that “Biden has an extraordinary journey that history will recognize for him“. The Democratic candidate then focused on the middle class: “We know that a strong middle class has always been crucial for America’s success. And building that middle class will be a key focus of my presidency. This is personal. The middle class is where I come from.”