NYT: Harris officially becomes Democratic Party presidential candidate

Current US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially become the Democratic Party’s nominee for the November 2024 presidential election. reports newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

“The vice president received 99 percent of the votes of participating delegates in an unusual virtual roll call vote,” the publication writes.

The voting lasted five days and involved 4,567 members of the American Democratic Party, 99 percent of whom voted to nominate Harris for the election, the NYT reports.

Earlier it became known that Harris had gained a record lead in voter support among other members of the Democratic Party over former American leader and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.