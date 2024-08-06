LUS Vice President Kamala Harris finally became the official nominee of the Democratic Party on Tuesday for the presidential elections in November and will give his acceptance speech for the candidacy in the Democratic National Convention, which begins on August 19 in Chicago.

“Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz officially accepted the nominations today, following the close of delegate voting on Monday, August 5, and the official certification of the virtual vote by Convention Secretary Jason Rae,” the statement said. Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Both Harris and her newly named running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will deliver acceptance speeches at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 19-22.

“It is a great honor and privilege to congratulate the Democratic Party’s official nominees for president and vice president, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

Kamala Harris received the support of 4,567 party delegates, 99% of the total, in the telematic vote to formalize her candidacy, which lasted five days, the Democratic National Committee announced on Tuesday.

However, the vice president, the only candidate in this emergency process, had already obtained enough votes last Friday to win the nomination.

Harris and Walz made their first public appearances at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesdaythe major city in the key state of Pennsylvania, having built a candidacy in record time, just two weeks after President Joe Biden gave up running for re-election.

The two were accompanied by some 10,000 attendees and began a tour that will take them to the seven key states to win the November 5 elections.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at their first rally

Kamala Harris and her newly chosen running mate, Tim Walz, held their first joint rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, aimed at introducing themselves to Americans just three months before the presidential election.

The Democratic candidate and the man who would become her vice president in the event of victory in the vote on November 5 have little time to convince voters.

In a packed auditorium of enthusiastic Democrats, who warmly welcomed the duo, accompanied by their respective spouses, Harris warned that this campaign “is not just a fight against Donald Trump,” the Republican rival.

“It’s a fight for the future,” he said.

His running mate, Tim Walz, elected on Tuesday, lashed out at the Republican tycoon, whom he considered too selfish to serve the American people.

“Donald Trump sees the world differently. He has no idea about service because he’s too busy serving himself,” Walz said to applause from the audience.

This first joint rally in Pennsylvania, a state crucial to the victory of the next occupant of the White House, is the first of a multi-day tour of several decisive states.