A dress and a coat of a frank purple. Kamala Harris made a very symbolic choice when putting on her outfit for the inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, January 20. Purple is indeed the color of bipartisanship in the United States: the mixture of the red of the Republicans and the blue of the Democrats. “It is an important color in the eyes” of Kamala Harris, says CNN reporter Abby Phillip, quoted by the HuffPost. “When she went to the primaries, her campaign colors were purple and yellow.” A symbol that echoes the unity speech delivered by Joe Biden during the ceremony, during which he and Kamala Harris officially took office as head of the country.

>> Follow the reactions to Joe Biden’s nomination in our live

The vice president’s outfit is also a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American candidate for the White House. In 1972, the Democrat used purple in her campaign flyers, HuffPost continues. This color is also that of the suffragette movement, such as white (color chosen by Kamala Harris for her victory speech, in November), underlines Marie Claire (in English). Like the vice president, several other women sported this color during the inauguration ceremony: former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sported a purple sash.