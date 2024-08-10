Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Kamala Harris can be happy about a poll surprise: In an important swing state, she is now several points ahead of Trump.

Washington – amala harrisDemocratic candidate for the US election 2024, is on course for success in the US state of Nevada. This is shown by another poll on the performance of Trump and Harris in the swing states.

Nevada is one of the most important swing states in the upcoming 2024 US election. According to a poll published on Friday (August 9) by the Nevada Independent Kamala Harris is now 5.6 points ahead of the former president in the “Silver State” Donald TrumpThis result marks the strongest performance of the Democrats in Nevada for over a year.

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate (archive photo) © IMAGO/Andrew Roth

Poll ahead of 2024 US election: Kamala Harris gains ground in swing states

Harris received the support of 49.2 percent of respondents in this survey, while Trump received 43.6 percent. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was preferred by 3.9 percent of voters.

The current poll, conducted under the direction of Columbia lecturer David Wolfson, was conducted among 991 U.S. residents in Nevada from August 3 to 5 and has a margin of error of three percent.

Harris has made significant gains not only in Nevada but also in other crucial swing states since her candidacy was announced. According to the website’s latest poll averages, FiveThirtyEight Harris is narrowly ahead of Trump in the Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

US election: Harris and Walz start campaign tour through swing states

The Democratic presidential candidate Harris and her newly appointed vice president Tim Walz are currently on tour through particularly contested US states. The Democratic duo kicked off their campaign in the decisive swing state of Pennsylvania, followed by further appearances in Wisconsin and Michigan. This marked the start of the hot phase of the election campaign.

At the same time, Republican opponent Donald Trump had his vice JD Vance sent to the same states to mobilize voters there as well. Meanwhile, Trump had a breakdown on the way to a campaign event in Michigan: Trump’s plane was suddenly diverted.

Before the US election: Kamala Harris criticizes Trump’s immigration policy

In the current presidential election campaign, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are repeatedly attacking each other. Both candidates are fighting for support in the crucial swing states.

At her most recent appearance, Harris denied Trump’s willingness to find solutions to immigration policy. At a campaign rally in Arizona on Friday, Harris said Trump had “no interest and no desire” to do anything to improve the immigration system. “Donald Trump does not want to solve this problem, let’s be clear about that,” she told cheering supporters. (jal with dpa)