After weeks of speculation and criticism about his physical ability and mental agility, US President Joe Biden decided on Sunday to drop out of the re-election race and gave his support to Vice President Kamala Harris, in view of the presidential elections on November 5.

“Today I want to offer my full support and backing for Kamala to be our party’s candidate this year.“Democrats: It’s time to unite and defeat Trump. Let’s do it,” he said.

Although Biden offered his support, this does not guarantee that she will be the one to face Republican Donald Trump in the November elections, since officially the candidacy depends on the decision of the party delegates.

However, Harris is a strong contender and has already begun to receive support from the party, including from former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Who is Kamala Harris and what challenges will she face if she is ultimately chosen to face Republican candidate Donald Trump?

Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as US vice president

Kamala Harris made history in January 2021 by becoming the first woman, the first African American and the first person of Asian descent to be the country’s vice president.

Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964. She graduated from Howard University, founded in Washington to serve African-American students, and then from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

The 59-year-old vice president says that as a child she demonstrated for civil rights alongside her Jamaican father, an economics professor, and her Indian mother, a breast cancer researcher.

In 1990, he joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and specialized in child sexual assault cases.

Harris served as district attorney in San Francisco for two terms (2004-2011) and was then twice elected attorney general of California (2011-2017), becoming the first woman and the first black person to head the judicial services of the most populous state in the country.

In January 2017, Harris was sworn into the Senate in Washington, where she became the first South Asian woman and only the second black senator in history.

According to the White House website, her priorities include promoting laws to fight hunger, reduce rents and improve maternal health care in the United States.

Harris ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 but dropped out of the race and endorsed President Biden, who then named her his vice president. “I have decided that I am going to wholeheartedly support Joe Biden for President of the United States. I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time,” she wrote on her X account (formerly Twitter).

I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I’ve known him for a long time.

Once in office as vice president, Harris dedicated her victory speech to women who have fought for equality in the country. Since then, She championed issues such as the fight for women’s freedom to make decisions about their bodies and the fight against gun violence in the United States.

In 2022, for example, she fervently defended the right to abortion, which was called into question by the Supreme Court after it overturned the Roe vs. Wade ruling, and since then she has toured the country defending the free interruption of pregnancy.

“Some Republican leaders are trying to use the law against women. How dare they! How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body!” she once said.

Harris has also had a significant agenda abroad, visiting more than 19 countries and meeting with more than 150 world leaders. In June, for example, she represented President Joe Biden at the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Harris’ challenges if she takes on the Democratic nomination

After Biden’s departure, Now begins a period of great uncertainty about how the process to find another candidate will unfold, who the candidate will be and how he or she will campaign.

The Democratic National Committee said Sunday that while the resignation of a presidential candidate with just over three months to go before the election is “unprecedented,” in the coming days the Party will undertake a “transparent and orderly” process to replace Biden.

This process, he added, will be governed by the rules and procedures established by the Party, at a time when the delegates “are prepared to take seriously their responsibility to quickly present a candidate to the American people.”

Harris already said on Sunday that she hopes to “win the nomination” of the Democratic Party to “defeat Donald Trump,” while praising the “selfless and patriotic act” of the 81-year-old Democratic president, who endorsed her as a candidate.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump,” he wrote in a statement.

But Biden’s vice president faces several challenges to win the nomination and will also face a difficult path if she becomes the Democratic presidential candidate who will have to face Republican Donald Trump.

Harris does not enjoy widespread popularity, with polls putting her disapproval rating at 49.4 percent. Added to this is criticism from multiple sectors, including some Democratic groups, who accuse her of not having played a bigger role in the current government.

And although Harris is doing better in the polls than Biden, Trump still leads the presidential race. According to a poll conducted last week by CBS News and YouGov, in a hypothetical Trump-Harris race, the Republican would get 51 percent to Harris’s 48 percent. In the case of Biden, the poll showed 52 percent for Trump and 47 percent for the current president.

The Democratic nominee will also have the challenge of running a three-month express campaign to make himself known to the more than 250 million Americans. of voting age and, above all, to convince them.

Harris, however, has an advantage. As vice president, she has been known for almost four years. The former senator from California has received the support of several congressmen, as well as important Democratic figures such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, and has been touring key states for months to campaign, particularly on abortion rights, one of the important issues in the November presidential elections.

Another concern is that the funds already raised by Joe Biden’s campaign will not be easily transferable to any other candidate from a legal standpoint. However, since Kamala Harris’ name already appears on official campaign documents, some experts believe it is easier to attribute the millions of dollars raised to her.

In 2020, Republican Donald Trump called her a “monster” and an “angry woman.” After Joe Biden’s disastrous debate against Donald Trump on June 27, the 78-year-old billionaire attacked her again.

Very given to looking for nicknames to make fun of his rivals, Trump called her “Jolly Kamala” because she laughs out loud, and her campaign described her as a die-hard leftist.

