The US vice president is seen as the ideal candidate by the Democratic Party in case the current president steps down

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harrisis seen as the top choice to replace the president Joe Biden81 years old, if he chooses not to continue with his re-election campaign. The information is from Reuters.

According to a survey published on Tuesday (2 July), Harris would tie with Donald Trump in a possible dispute against the Republican for the White House. The vice president has 42% of voting intentions against 43% of the former president. It is similar to Biden’s performance, who scores the same 40% as Trump. The only name tested that would beat the Republican is that of former First Lady Michelle Obama (50% X 39%).

Biden’s performance in the first debate against Trump, on June 28, has raised concerns in the Democratic Party, which has raised doubts about the president’s ability to take on a second term. If Harris, 59, is the replacement, she would take over Biden’s campaign resources and the infrastructure already in place.

The deputy Jim Clyburn (Democrat), a Biden supporter in 2020, has expressed his support for Harris should Biden drop out. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre downplayed the concerns, stating that Biden had only one “bad night” in the debate and will continue his campaign.

Biden’s campaign has already amassed 3,894 delegates, with the expectation of a formal nomination in July, ahead of the Democratic nominating convention on Aug. 19. Donna Brazile, the former interim chairwoman of the DNC, has emphasized that Harris would be the immediate choice if Biden does not run. Choosing another candidate instead of the vice president could spark backlash among black and female voters, who are key to any Democratic victory.

Despite speculation about Harris’ ability to beat Trump, Biden’s campaign is holding firm. Stephanie Cutter, deputy campaign manager for former President Barack Obama, reiterated that “President Biden is the nominee and will remain the nominee.”