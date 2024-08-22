Former US President speaks on day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Former US President Bill Clinton (Democratic Party) he said this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) that Vice President Kamala Harris is the “clear choice for the people” in the race for the White House. He spoke at the 3rd day of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, in Chicago.

“In 2024, we have a very clear choice, it seems to me […] Kamala Harris, for the people, and the other guy [Donald Trump, Partido Republicano]which proved even more than the 1st attempt that it is about ‘me, myself and I’”he said.

According to Clinton, the Democrat is the “unique” candidate who has the “will, temperament and experience” to rule the United States.

“Kamala Harris will work to solve our problems, seize our opportunities, alleviate our fears, and ensure that every American, regardless of how they vote, has a chance to pursue their dreams.”he said.

In addition to praising Kamala, Bill Clinton made indirect criticisms of Trump (Republican Party). He stated that the Republican “mind” and it is “egocentric”.

“See, what her opponent [Trump] does with his voice? He talks mostly about himself. So next time you hear him, don’t tell the lies, tell the ‘I’s’.”he said.

DEMOCRAT CONVENTION

The Democratic Party National Convention serves to formalize the party’s nomination for the presidential elections, but this year it is being held in an atypical way.

Because President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) withdrew his presidential campaign after having obtained the necessary number for his nomination, the Democrats held a virtual nominal vote in early August with the delegates who supported Biden.

The US vice president secured 99% of the support of the 4,615 delegates who voted. Therefore, demonstrations by delegates against Kamala and vice president Tim Walz, the vote count and the acceptance speech for the nomination could be made in a symbolic way, with no practical validity.