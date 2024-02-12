Harris ready to serve US amid concerns over Biden's age

US Vice President Kamala Harris said she is ready to serve as head of state as voters' concerns about the age of American leader Joe Biden are growing every day.

I am ready to fulfill my duties. There is no question about this Kamala HarrisUS Vice President

Harris said she does a good job, and those who monitor her work recognize the vice president's ability to lead.

As Wall Street Journal journalists note, Harris's range of tasks has recently expanded significantly: from issues related to the presidential administration's abortion policy to the situation with military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Photo: Meg Kinnard/AP

Biden's memory lapses called 'innocent mistake'

On February 8, special counsel Robert Hehr completed an investigation into Biden's improper storage of classified documents, which could have exposed the president to criminal penalties. The reason for the proceedings was the discovery of papers in the garage of the American leader’s house in Wilmington. They dated back to his time as vice president during the Barack Obama administration.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The report noted that the American leader kept the papers “by innocent mistake” due to memory problems. During his communications with the special counsel's team, Biden could not remember the dates and was confused about the details.

“During the interview with our team, Biden’s memory failed him. He did not remember when he was vice president, he forgot on the first day of the poll when his term ended,” the report says. In addition, the American leader did not remember the date of his son’s death.

In turn, Biden made an unannounced address to the nation, in which he sharply commented on the special counsel's report. He replied that his memory was fine and he did not need advice.

Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP

Americans consider Biden too old for a new presidential term

86 percent of US citizens believe Biden is too old for another term as president. This is evidenced by the results survey ABC News in collaboration with Ipsos. At the same time, 59 percent of respondents noted that both Biden and Donald Trump, who is seeking the nomination from the Republican Party, are “very old” to participate in the fight for the post of head of state.

Biden is the oldest US president, turning 81 on November 20. If he wins the presidential race in 2024, he will be 82 when he takes office, and 86 when he completes his second term. Politicians around him regularly take preventative measures to reduce the risk of another fall in public or displays of forgetfulness. However, despite criticism, the head of the White House himself insists that he has no health problems.