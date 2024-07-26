Home page politics

From: Jana Staebener

Her father is from Jamaica, her mother from India: What role does Kamala Harris’s origins play in the US election, especially among black voters?

At the US election In November, the USDemocrats probably on the 59-year-old Kamala HarrisFormer US President Barack Obama also supports his party colleague, Obama announced on Platform X.

The US Vice President could have a good chance of republican Donald Trump to beat, shows a new CNN-Survey on Harris and Trump. Especially in the group of black* voters. According to survey results, around five percent of them have returned to the Democrats since Biden’s withdrawal.

Does Harris appeal to the black electorate because she is “black” herself, as she 2019 said? “Biden chose Harris as his vice president in 2020 to recognize the importance of black women to the Democratic Party’s base,” says communications scientist Karrin Vasby Anderson of Colorado State University BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

How is Kamala Harris received by black people in the USA?

As with the general electorate, Black people in the USA “There is no uniform mass,” which makes it difficult to generalize. “But Harris’ nomination was immediately and enthusiastically supported by important individuals and organizations in the Black community,” says Anderson.

Obama became the first black president to move into the White House in 2009. The African-American politician won over white voters in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections without alienating the black base. Whether Harris will be able to do the same will become clear in November, assuming she actually becomes the Democratic presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris visits Indianapolis during the US election campaign. © Darron Cummings/dpa

Kamala Harris is “not a female Obama” according to expert

Like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris comes from an educated family. Obama’s Kenyan father and American mother met at the University of Hawaii. Harris is the daughter of an Indian doctor and a Jamaican economist.

This sets the families of the two politicians apart from the majority of the black US population: In 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau only about a quarter of them (26 percent) have a university degree. Ten percentage points less than in the general population (36 percent).

Kamala Harris (left) and Barack Obama (right). © Brendan Smialowski/dpa, Jane Barlow/dpa

In 2009, journalist Gwen Ifill called Kamala Harris a “female Barack Obama” because she was also part of “the new generation of young, black, educated, elite officials” who were politically aspiring. “Ifill’s insight has proven to be prescient, but I don’t think it’s particularly accurate or helpful to call Harris a ‘female Obama,'” Anderson says. BuzzFeed News Germany.

“Harris is not a female Obama, but a woman of her own, with a unique set of experiences and qualifications,” says the expert. The Obama comparison is “apt” in only one respect: “They are both Americans of different origins.” Support for candidates like Obama and Harris shows “that a majority of Americans want the United States to fulfill its promise of being a healthy democracy in which diversity is valued and protected.”

*We capitalize the word “Black” because it is a self-designation of people of African and Afro-diasporic origin.