After three days of Democratic Party bigwigs parading across the stage in Chicago to recall how much hope and momentum Kamala Harris has brought to a race for the White House that was already considered lost, the final day of the event is also the time for the vice president to formally accept the nomination.

And there is great anticipation for the speech that, at 9:45 p.m. local time (4:45 a.m. tomorrow morning in Italy), Kamala will deliver because it will be the first time that the 59-year-old Democrat, who entered the race for the White House exactly a month ago after Joe Biden’s sensational withdrawal, will be able to truly introduce herself, her history and her vision of the future.

He’s been working on the speech for days.

According to informed sources cited by CNN, he has been polishing his speech for days in his suite at the Park Hyatt Chicago, continuing to rehearse parts of it, asking advisers and family members for help in making his most important presentation to American voters more effective.

Arriving in Chicago on Sunday evening, the vice president remained in the hotel during the day on Monday and Tuesday to work on the speech, leaving only on Monday evening to welcome Joe Biden at the convention and on Tuesday to fly to a rally in Milwaukee. Then yesterday, work on the speech was interrupted by a very important commitment, participating together with Biden in a telephone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kamala’s First ‘Obama Moment’

Tonight’s speech could be an “Obama moment” for Harris, Politico headlines today, recalling the speech at the 2004 convention with which the then unknown Senate candidate captured the imagination of Democrats with his story, projecting himself on a trajectory that four years later took him to the White House. Harris has never had a moment like this, and “tonight could be the first,” the American site concludes.

Also because from a strategic point of view it will be fundamental to consolidate the positive momentum that, thanks to the enthusiasm provoked by the novelty of her candidacy, she is registering in the polls “in a movement that could lead to the Oval Office”, we read on CNN which reveals how the vice president has started to think about this speech practically since she entered the field.

Lawyer’s Oratory to Inflame America

While she has never been considered a keynote speaker, Harris has been able to draw on the experience and tactics she gained from years in courtrooms to galvanize supporters in recent weeks. But tonight’s speech will need to more organically present a narrative of Kamala’s story that many Americans don’t yet know, her advisers acknowledge.

Over the three-day convention, her friends and allies, and her husband, have offered glimpses into Kamala’s story, but her team hopes tonight’s speech will paint a larger picture of a single mother’s daughter who became a prosecutor, a fighter who now wants to take the fight to the White House.