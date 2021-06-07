More information

Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States, began her first visit abroad with a message of hope. “Help is on the way,” he said Monday afternoon in Guatemala, the first stop before visiting Mexico, two countries from which he intends to initiate concrete commitments to reduce the flow of migrants heading north. Before the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, Harris has promised in a two-hour meeting behind closed doors to negotiate local investments before US businessmen, a program to empower young women, a special force that helps with investigations against corruption and support for the fight against drug trafficking and human trafficking gangs that work on the southern and northern borders of the Central American country. Among all these announcements, the vice president took advantage of the press conference at the National Palace to communicate an urgent message to the south for the Joe Biden Administration: “Do not come to the United States. We will continue to apply the law and reinforce the borders … if they arrive [ilegalmente] they will be sent back ”.

The United States, as Biden Administration officials revealed in March, has vowed to collaborate in corruption investigations against kleptocrats throughout the Northern Triangle area. “We are going to exterminate corruption wherever we find it,” Harris said while officially announcing a special group made up of agents from the Treasury Department, in charge of tracking financial activities, the State Department and the Justice Department, which will try to integrate cases into courts focused on recovering stolen illicit resources in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The effort will also include advising local public ministries to build more robust cases. Giammattei celebrated the announcement. Before Biden’s arrival at the White House, the Guatemalan president had asked Washington to “pursue the money” and receive back the resources seized from drug trafficking and corruption.

The president, however, ignored a question from an American journalist who questioned Harris whether Giammattei can be considered an ally in the fight against corruption. In a cross-question, the president responded that there are “zero” accusations against him and that corruption is not exclusive to politicians in the region. “The corruption [del narcotráfico] it has reached multiple sectors of society that often serve as a parapet so that we, for example, cannot reach a place where an aircraft with drugs landed ”, assured the president.

In addition to the anti-corruption force, Harris has announced another team dedicated entirely to combating drug and human trafficking across the northern and southern borders of Guatemala. This effort, which will work with the local police, aims to cut the flow of illegal immigration through the routes traced by criminal gangs in the region, which reach the Rio Bravo and left the highest immigration figures in March and April. irregular in the United States in 20 years.

Harris recalled that the United States has donated 500,000 vaccines against the coronavirus to the Central American nation, which has registered more than 262,000 infections and almost 8,300 deaths. The vice president has advanced new economic support aimed at empowering young women, entrepreneurs and environmental innovators and 19.5 million dollars for housing projects. For the first group, the White House has announced 40 million dollars in three years distributed through the USAID development program in indigenous communities. Another 30 million will be sent, with the help of the US private sector, to entrepreneurial projects that can provide answers in areas of the country with high levels of expulsion. Clean energy, technology, health, water, agriculture and education initiatives will take precedence.

“The fight must be against poverty,” Giammattei said at the press conference. Guatemala has received more than 1.6 billion dollars in humanitarian aid from the United States in the last decade, but this flow of dollars has changed the living conditions of thousands of Guatemalans little. The Central American Executive this morning showed Harris the four areas that most citizens send to the north, they are the four regions attached to Mexico and the poorest in the country. “People are leaving for lack of opportunities, not for security,” added the president.

