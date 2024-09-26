Mercedes Gallego Correspondent. New York Thursday, September 26, 2024, 07:20











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

For her second interview in front of the television cameras, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris chose a friendly presenter who asked her questions and even joined her in attacking her rival, Donald Trump. She did so in a city that could decide the election, Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), where she had just recently defined herself as a “capitalist” who believes “in free and fair markets.”

It was her second major economic speech, designed to calm the concerns of the middle class she promises to champion. Nearly 28% of Americans say in polls that they want to know more about the vice president and her government plans. The figure did not change after the debate with Trump, also held in Pennsylvania, nor does it seem that it will do so after the interview broadcast last night on the MSNBC network. Caution seems to be Harris’s characteristic as a candidate, who is sailing at a good pace and does not want to risk a blunder. Thanks to this, her popularity has risen 16 points since she inherited the candidacy from Joe Biden in July, according to an NBC poll, and she has reduced Trump’s lead on the issue that matters most, the economy, from 12 to 9 points. In other polls she even surpasses him.

While he calls her a “radical Marxist” for wanting to control speculation in basic products, she claims that the tycoon’s tariff wars will trigger inflation, which has been reduced to 2.5% this year. The tariffs that Trump threatens to impose on Chinese products and cars made in Mexico will be passed directly on to the consumer, she anticipates. Rather than explaining her plan, which she is sparse on details, Harris is trying to dismantle those of her rival, someone who in the debate brazenly confessed to having no more than “conceptual ideas” of what she will do with health care once she eliminates Obama’s health care reform.

“I’m going to make the economy work for the middle class,” Harris promised yesterday. “Trump wants it to work for the millionaires who build skyscrapers, not the workers who lay the cement, pull the cables or clean the floors,” she told the Economic Club of Pittsburgh. “I’m not mad at anyone for being rich, but they should pay their fair share,” she added later during the interview.

The candidate, who declares herself a friend of unions and the middle class, wants to raise corporate taxes from the current 21% to 28%, which would fund her “opportunity” programs for the middle class to get ahead, because “not everyone is born with a silver spoon,” she said, referring to the fortune Trump inherited from his father. Tax deductions of $6,000 per child for couples in their first year of having children, $25,000 for a first home and $100 billion over a decade for local manufacturing industries, such as steel in Pittsburgh.

None of these amounts will solve the complaining pockets of those who cannot make ends meet, but the vice president assures that she has them in mind. “We cannot be satisfied with reaching full employment, we should take that for granted. Let’s create an economy in which anyone can buy a house, open a business or take a nice vacation from time to time,” she proposed.

The economy is the top concern for Americans when voting in this election, ahead of immigration, health care or abortion. However, Harris was unable to answer why voters continue to trust Trump more on this key issue, or how she would carry out these plans if her party were to lose the Senate. A possibility that is increasingly evident, despite the good progress of her campaign.