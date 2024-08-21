“Joy and toughness,” a “joyful warrior.” That is how Kamala Harris was described on Tuesday at the Democratic convention in Chicago by her husband, Doug Emhoff, who could become first gentleman, an unprecedented protocol title, if the Democratic candidate wins the elections on November 5. Emhoff complied with the tradition that the spouse of the person nominated for the presidency defends the virtues of his partner, something that Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, declined to do at the convention in Milwaukee.

“Kamala is a joyful warrior. She’s doing for her country what she’s always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit us all when she’s our president. Here’s the thing about joyful warriors: They’re still warriors. And Kamala is as tough as they come,” said Emhoff, 59, the same age as Harris.

Emhoff, a lawyer, is married to the vice president for the second time. He divorced his first wife, Kerstin, in 2009, whom he had married 17 years earlier and with whom he has two adult children. He was introduced at the convention via video by his son Cole, the vice president’s stepson, as was his sister Ella. They both call her Momala, a play on words between Mom and Kamala. Thursday, when Harris will give her acceptance speech, will mark their 10th wedding anniversary, Emhoff said.

The now second gentleman — that is his current protocol title, since the first gentleman is understood to be the president — recalled how he met Kamala on a blind date and how quickly he fell in love with her, as well as the embarrassing first message he left her on her answering machine. And also how he connected with her children. “We may not look like other families in the White House, but we are ready to represent all the families of America,” he said.

“I love you, and I’m so proud of how you’re stepping up for all of us,” Emhoff said. “That’s just who she is. Whenever she’s needed, no matter what, Kamala rises to the occasion. She did it for me and for our family. Now that the country needs her, she’s proving what we already know: that she’s ready to lead, that she brings both joy and toughness to the task, and that she’ll be a great president that we’ll all be proud of.” He added, never losing the smile that defines him as much as his wife’s laughter. “I love that laugh,” Emhoff said.

“America, in this election, you have to decide who to entrust with the future of your family. I entrusted Kamala with the future of our family. It was the best decision I have ever made,” Emhoff assured those gathered at the United Center in Chicago. His wife was not among them, as she was in Milwaukee, some 150 kilometres to the north. The vice president of the United States had gone to the main city of Wisconsin, one of the states in dispute in the elections on 5 November, to give a rally. The chosen venue, in a kind of exorcism, was the Fiserv Forum, the same place where the Republican convention crowned Donald Trump as the candidate and absolute leader of the Republican Party a month ago.

A mock vote

The vice president followed the final part of the second day of the convention on television from there, including her husband’s speech. Before that, she made a brief intervention to thank her nomination after the voting simulation performed by the delegations of the different states and territories at the Chicago convention: “I thank everyone, there and here, for believing in what we can do together. We feel very honored to be your candidates. This is a campaign of people power, and together, we will open a new path, a future of freedom, opportunity, optimism and faith. So to everyone in Chicago and across the United States, thank you.” Those words were broadcast at the United Center, in an exhibition of how the enthusiasm that her candidacy has aroused allows her to fill two pavilions at once.

Harris was officially named the Democratic candidate two weeks ago at a virtual conference to meet Ohio’s ballot registration deadlines. The show of support from the different states on Tuesday was thus a political performance, full of enthusiasm, music and energy. A ceremony turned into a celebration that granted Harris the vote of more than 4,500 delegates, including those from Puerto Rico, whose representative addressed the convention in Spanish.

Kamala Harris’s husband has made it his goal to win the Jewish vote for his wife. He speaks more and more frequently about his Jewish identity. The fight against anti-Semitism would be one of his priorities if he were to occupy the East Wing of the White House from January 20 next year, the date of the inauguration of presidents. The Gaza war has caused divisions in the Democratic Party that Trump has tried to exploit. Although Arab Americans, young people and many progressives criticize Joe Biden’s staunch support for Israel, Republicans take advantage of any wavering in that support and the disagreements between Washington and the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to try to erode the support of influential Jewish donors and voters.

In his speech, he recalled that he studied at a Hebrew school and said that Kamala has helped him connect more deeply with his faith, even though she is not Jewish. She goes to synagogue with him and celebrates the holidays. Both are committed to the fight against anti-Semitism, he added.