At the moment Kamala Harris is seeking the presidency of the United States as a candidate for the Democratic Party. However, beyond her current aspiration, she is already considered the most powerful woman in the North American country, among other reasons, due to the salary she receives as vice president in the White House.

According to the criteria of

Harris became the first female vice president of the United States and also the first person of color to hold the office. She has an extensive track record in politics, pushing for initiatives such as improved maternal health care, the anti-lynching bill, and promoting immigrant rights. She also receives royalties from the books she has written.

Based on the above, according to a report released by the financial company GoBankingRates, The vice president’s net worth is estimated to be between US$6,075,000 and US$15,029,000. That includes both assets and liabilities in her name, as well as those in the name of her spouse, Douglas Emhoff, whom she married in 2014.

Most of the above figure would be related to her salary as vice president which, according to the White House financial disclosure report, is US$235,100 per year.

But beyond her income from her position as vice president, the financial company points out that Harris also has a broad, diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. which total more than US$5,000,000. He also owns several real estate properties, two in California, including a house in Brentwood, Los Angeles and a condominium in Oakland, also a townhouse in Washington, DC.

Kamala Harris is the highest-paid woman in the US government. Photo:Getty Images Share

How much does Kamala Harris earn from her books?

As the report states, GoBankingRatesKamala Harris, who also has among her achievements having become the first female attorney general in the state of California, in 2011, He earns significant income from royalties on his books.

His most successful publication is The Truths We Hold, of 2019, which in 2021 alone allowed him to earn an estimated US$326,000. In that same year, it is estimated that he also earned US$130,000 in royalties for the book Superheroes Are Everywhere.