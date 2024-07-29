Washington- Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has raised $200 million since emerging as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee last week, a staggering figure in her race against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

The campaign, which announced its latest fundraising total yesterday, said the bulk of donations (66%) came from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle and came after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed Harris.

More than 170,000 volunteers have also signed up to help Harris’ campaign with phone calls, canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts. Election Day is 100 days away.

“Vice President Harris’ momentum and energy are real, and so are the fundamentals of this race: This election will be very close and will be decided by a small number of voters in just a few states,” Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communications director, wrote in a memo.

Harris campaigned in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, drawing hundreds of people to a fundraiser held as Biden led the Democratic field.