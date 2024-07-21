After dropping out of presidential race, Democrat says vice president should be party’s representative in elections

After giving up running for election as a Democrat, US President Joe Biden, declared support for her vice president to be the party’s candidate in this year’s elections.

Even before Biden’s withdrawal, Harris’ name was already being floated as one of the most likely candidates to replace the current president in the campaign against Donald Trump (Republican). The president’s support does not guarantee that Harris will be the Democratic representative in the race. The party has until August 19 to confirm its name.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my responsibilities as President for the remainder of my term. My first decision as the party’s nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And that was the best decision I have ever made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and defeat Trump. Let’s do this.”Biden said on his X profile.

The vice president is 59 years old and was the first black woman to hold the office in the United States. Born in California, she was a senator for the state from 2017 to 2021. Before that, she was attorney general and district attorney. Despite being the most obvious choice to replace Biden, she has struggled with low approval ratings and has barely stood out during his administration.