US Vice President Kamala Harris has a new position. She will now take over as head of the US National Space Council. She wrote about this in Twitter…

“As I said earlier: in America, when we strive for the moon, we put our flag on it. It is a great honor for me to lead our National Space Council, ”the publication says.

In February, White House sources revealed US Vice President Kamala Harris’ foreign policy priorities: cybersecurity and international health engagement.

Harris took over with the inauguration of Democrat Joseph Biden as head of state. She became the first vice president of African American and Asian descent in US history. Prior to that, Harris served as the Attorney General of California, as well as a Senator from this state.