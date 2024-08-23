This Thursday the event took place Fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois (USA). Where the expectation was that Vice President Kamala Harris’ speechwho was to give his speech Accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination on the road to the White House.

According to the criteria of

Kamala seeks to reach the presidency of the United States with Tim Walz, her vice presidential candidate, and with the support of the Democratic Party, before which she accepted the nomination on Thursday night, becoming the first african american woman and of South Asian origin in achieving this party designation.

Only one woman before Harris has received the Democratic presidential nomination: Hillary Clintonwho in 2016 wore a white suit when accepting the nomination at the party convention held in Philadelphia.

Kamala Harris’ speech: She remembered her mother, referred to migrants and the situation in the Middle East

Share Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris Photo:EFE

In her speech accepting the Democratic nomination for the White House, US Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted her “unexpected” path and the parallels with the challenges of her immigrant mother, originally from India.

“My mother Shyamala Harris had one of them, herself. I miss her every day and especially now. I know she’s looking down on me tonight and smiling,” the current vice president said in reference to her mother’s death in 2009.

As he recalled, Her mother was 19 when she crossed the world “by herself,” traveling from India to California. with an “unwavering dream of being a scientist who would cure breast cancer,” an area in which she made significant progress, becoming one of the most prominent researchers in that field.

Regarding the situation of migrants in the United States, the current vice president He assured that the country can regularize the more than eleven million undocumented migrants who live there, while “protecting” the border with Mexico.

“I believe we can do justice to our heritage as a nation of migrants and reform our broken immigration system,” the leader said in her speech.

Also He used his speech to promise “dignity, security and freedom” to the Palestinians. and continue to work toward a ceasefire in Gaza. Harris lamented the suffering of Gaza and He said he would not rest until the hostages kidnapped by the Hamas militia on October 7 returned to their families..

He also talked about Trump

Kamala Harris rated former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) as an “unserious” man who would bring “serious” consequences for the country if he returned to the White House.

If he wins the November election, Trump will use the “enormous powers of the presidency” to benefit “himself,” said Harris, who was district attorney in San Francisco and attorney general of California before joining the Senate and then the vice presidency.

We know what a second Trump term would look like

Harris recalled the many legal cases that Trump has faced and spoke about some of the former president’s proposals, such as giving tax breaks to the wealthy.

“We know what a second Trump term would look like,” Harris said, before proclaiming, “We’re not going to back down! We’re not going to back down!” a phrase that has become a slogan of her presidential campaign.

Trump, who was commenting live on Harris’ remarks on his social media platform Truth Social, wrote in capital letters at the same time: “ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT ME?”

Support for Kamala Harris

NBA Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curryappeared at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (USA) on Thursday to give his support to the party’s candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris.

Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry is seen on a monitor speaking on the final night of the Democratic National Convention Photo:EFE Share

“It’s been an honor for me to represent our country, it’s an honor to support Kamala, let’s all do our part,” said Curry, with the gold medal won at the Paris Olympics hanging around his neck, in a one-minute video projected on the screens of the United Center in Chicago.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion, visited the White House last year as a guest as the 2022 league champion with the Warriors.

“I had the opportunity to visit Kamala with my team last year at the White House. I can say one thing: I knew then, and I definitely know now, the Oval Office suits her very well,” the basketball player said.

“Kamala as president can restore that unity and continue to move our country forward. This is about preserving hope and faith in our country. Ensuring that families can be cared for in the most difficult times,” he said.

She also paraphrased former First Lady Michelle Obama: “Do something!” “Let’s get out and vote in November like never before,” she added.

Curry’s coach for both the Warriors and the Olympic team, Steve Kerr, also participated in person at the Democratic convention this past Monday to give his support to the tandem formed by Harris and Tim Walz.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE