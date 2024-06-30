Behind the President Joe Biden’s weak performance in the debate against his rival, former Republican President Donald Trump, voices have begun to emerge within the Democratic Party that They raise the need for another candidate. But, less than five months before the elections, who could replace him?

Sources close to the Democratic Party They agree in pointing out three names to EFE: Current Vice President Kamala Harris and Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Kamala Harris, an obvious choice with little popularity

Kamala Harris would be the most obvious choice to replace Joe Biden Not only because she holds the Vice Presidency, but because she is the first woman and the first African American to reach that position. would appeal directly to two key constituencies for Democrats: African Americans and women .

He also has the advantage of age: At 59 years old, Kamala Harris would not generate the same concerns in the electorate as Biden, 81 years oldand would mark a clear contrast with Trump, 78, who habitually rambles in his long rallies, connecting meaningless phrases and spreading false information.

His downside: The numbers show his approval ratings have dropped since he became vice president, from 48.3% shortly after taking office in January 2021 to 39.4% today, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average.

Republicans have taken advantage of Harris’s low popularity to attack her . During the debate, they aired an ad suggesting the possibility that she would have to become President at some point, implying that voting for Biden would actually be equivalent to voting for Kamala Harris.

However, Kamala Harris has shown her loyalty to Joe Biden and shortly after the debate she defended him in interviews on CNN and MSNBC. In addition, at an event on Friday in Las Vegas, she said that the election will not be decided in a single night and considered that Americans must decide “between someone who lies and someone who leads.”

Gavin Newsom, the name on everyone’s lips

The name of Gavin Newsom is perhaps the one who has been most talked about as a possible replacement for Joe Bideneven more than Kamala Harris’s.

Newsom, 56, is one of the freshest faces in the Democratic Party: His popularity in the media, social networks and his progressive government have made him an ideal choice to replace Biden.

He has also made great efforts to raise his profile across the United States. Last year he created a political action committee called the Campaign for Democracy with the aim of supporting Democrats in the country’s most conservative states, something that has been seen as a basis for a future presidential campaign.

Among his advantages, he stands out as a skilled communicator and has a presidential image. On the downside, his position as governor of California and his past as mayor of San Francisco would expose him to attacks from Republicans, who often portray that state as excessively progressive and plagued by crime.

Like Harris, Newsom has also positioned himself on the president’s side. When dozens of reporters cornered him after the debate with the same question “Are you ready to replace Biden?“He considered that this approach was not valid and that what had to be done was to support the president.

“We can’t turn our backs on him for a performance. What kind of party does that?” he snapped.

Gretchen Whitmer, a rising star

Another alternative that has gained strength is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmera rising star within the Democratic Party.

The Governor Gretchen Whitmer He gained national profile during the pandemic when he became one of Trump’s favorite targets for the measures he adopted to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The former president derogatorily nicknamed her “that woman from Michigan”, a nickname that she, a skilled communicator, has been able to take advantage of to define her public image.

At the height of Trump’s attacks, Whitmer was the target of a kidnapping and murder plot orchestrated by a far-right group which the authorities managed to dismantle, arresting several people involved.

Among her strengths is her position as governor of Michigan, a key state for the elections, and his ability to work with the Republican opposition in promoting Democratic causes such as gun control, access to abortion and the protection of LGTBI+ rights.

Gretchen Whitmer’s main disadvantage is her limited national projection , something that is already trying to remedy. Last year, like Newsom, he launched a political action committee, ‘Fight Like Hell PAC,’ to endorse Democratic candidates across the country and has written a book titled ‘True Gretch,’ which will be published on July 9.

He has not ruled out running for president, but for now his loyalty lies with Biden.