Poll after Joe Biden’s withdrawal shows that the current vice president’s positive view grew by 8 percentage points

The popularity of the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), increased after President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed her. This is what a survey by ABC News/Ipsosreleased this Sunday (28.Jul.2024). Here is the full of the research (PDF – 179 kB).

According to the survey, 43% of respondents are in favor of Kamala, compared to 42% who are not. In the previous survey, conducted from July 19 to 20, Kamala had 35% positive views – 8 pp (percentage points) less than now.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos from July 26 to 27, 2024. The Ipsos KnowledgePanelbased on probability. A total of 1,200 Americans aged 18 and over were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 pp.

The study also asked respondents how they would feel if Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president. A majority of Democrats (88%) and half of Americans (48%) responded that they would feel “very excited” or “a little excited”.

Among the potential choices to make up Kamala’s vice-presidential ticket, the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigiegand the governor of California, Gavin Newsomare the best known to the North American public – both with 54% recognition.

However, the Democratic senator from Arizona, Mark Kelly, and the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapirohave the most positive profiles among those familiar with them.

The survey asked: “Overall, you have a favorable or unfavorable impression” of the candidates. Read below: