CHICAGO — The joy comes in the morning, but so does the hangover. The party in Chicago is over. But the real question when Democrats woke up exuberant on Aug. 23 was whether they could channel the intoxication of the moment into a sustained race to Election Day.

Vice President Kamala Harris emerged from her nominating convention with a momentum that Democrats hardly expected more than a month earlier, when they thought they would be tied to a possibly doomed reelection bid by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. She has rejuvenated a once-demoralized party and provided a shot of optimism to Democrats who now see victory within reach.

The reality, however, is that victory is not assured. The thousands of jubilant delegates at the United Center were not representative of the undecided voters Harris needs to defeat former President Donald J. Trump. American history is littered with presidential candidates who fired up their supporters at conventions, only to fall short in November. And Harris can expect an uphill battle over the next two months.

She knows this, of course, and veterans of past campaigns, including former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Michelle Obama, warned ecstatic Democrats at the convention to temper their heady expectations. Harris has had one of the most impressive debuts of any general election candidate in recent memory, but she still faces polls that are within the margin of error.

Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., understands what it takes to win in a closely divided state that could be critical to Harris’ victory. “It’s going to take real courage from Michigan to turn this energy into action and secure a victory in Michigan,” she said. And she remembers when Trump stunned the world by beating Hillary Clinton eight years ago.

“Getting comfortable is what happened in 2016, when we lost Michigan to Trump by less than 10,000 votes,” Scholten said.

In her speech, Harris presented herself to the country as a product of a modern American blended family, a prosecutor who stood up for justice and a pragmatic leader who would avoid extremes. She emphasized that she would be “a president for all Americans,” in contrast to the Republican convention, where speakers focused on those they called “real Americans.”

Since replacing Biden, Harris has led Trump by 3.6 percentage points, according to an average of polls conducted by the website FiveThirtyEight.

The “Joy President,” as Clinton called Harris, faces the challenge of maintaining that joy through the fall and seeing if that’s enough to win. She certainly stands in stark contrast to Trump, the glowering apostle of a dystopian vision of America who warned in a fundraising email before his speech that Harris would “unleash hell on Earth tonight.”

Harris has the burden of being a sitting vice president who will be seen as responsible for events over the next two months in an administration led by someone else. She has to worry about an escalation in the war in the Middle East or sudden economic setbacks.

At 59, she will argue that she represents a new generation compared with Trump, 78, and (more implicitly) Biden, 81. While she is part of the current administration, she will present herself as an agent of change — a stance Trump will challenge by portraying her as a defender of a corrupt and incompetent status quo.

The switch from Biden to Harris in July altered the generational dynamic. She did 12 percentage points better than him among voters ages 30 to 44 and 15 points better among regular TikTok users, New York Times/Siena College polls in key swing states found in August.

“People are ready to move on,” said Terry McAuliffe, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and former governor of Virginia. “She’s a generational change. I think people are excited about that.”

One way or another, in nine weeks history will be made. Either Harris will be the first woman elected president, or Trump will be the first defeated president returned to office in more than a century. Mark McKinnon, a political strategist, said “it’s seductive to look for historical parallels,” but that may not be helpful this year.

“This seems like something completely different is happening,” he said.