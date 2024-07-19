Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Democrats are increasingly expressing doubts that Kamala Harris should succeed Joe Biden if the US president drops out of the race. (Archive photo) © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Kamala Harris as successor to Joe Biden? The US vice president must expect headwinds if the US president drops out before the US election.

New York – Speculation about Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the US election do not stop. According to a media report, the family is said to be thinking together about a possible resignation. So is Biden giving up his candidacy? However, denials from the incumbent US president’s camp followed quickly.

Even before the announcement that Joe Biden is more determined than ever to continue his candidacy in the 2024 US election and is by no means thinking of withdrawing, the well-known Democrat intervened Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez She made it clear that the rumored successor by no means enjoyed the full trust of her own party.

If Biden withdraws before the 2024 US election: Successor Kamala Harris is not a sure thing

The New York congresswoman warned instead that some Democratswho want President Joe Biden to announce his withdrawal and drop out of the presidential race are also convinced that Vice President Kamala Harris should not succeed him in the US election.

“If you think there’s a consensus among people who want Joe Biden to go, that they support Vice President Harris, you’re wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram Live on Friday morning (July 19). “I’m in those rooms, I see what they’re saying in conversations. Many of them are interested not just in voting out the president, but in voting out the entire Cabinet,” she stressed regarding a possible successor to Harris if Biden were to step down.

Successor to Biden’s withdrawal: US President remains combative

The comments by the New York congresswoman come at a time when Biden is coming under increasing pressure. His withdrawal was hotly debated not only after his disastrous performance in the first TV debate. The mistake at the NATO summit, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj introduced himself as “President Putin”, also fuelled the debate and raised concerns about his age and ability to Donald Trumpto beat Trump in the US election in November. The faux pas when Biden referred to “Vice President Trump” also caused more than just frowns.

Biden, who is isolating himself due to a corona infection, has his back against the wall. Nevertheless, the US president has repeatedly stressed that he will stay in the race, but some reports, despite denials from the Biden camp, maintain that he could soon announce his resignation.

Biden’s successor if he withdraws before the 2024 US election: Harris receives no guarantee from the Democrats

Harris is considered the most likely candidate to succeed Biden as the party’s presidential candidate should he step down. Ocasio-Cortez, who has spoken out in favor of Biden remaining on the ticket, said there is no guarantee that Democrats will rally behind Harris, who is touring the swing states. However, they do not have many alternatives if Biden withdraws.

“I’m here to tell you that a large portion of the donor class and a large portion of these elites and a large portion of these people in these rooms that I see who are pushing for President Biden not to be the nominee are also not interested in the vice president being the nominee,” she said of the support from her own party for Harris, who is already in the firing line from Trump.

Biden resigns before US election: Harris has no support for candidacy among some Democrats

Governors Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer have reportedly spoken out against Vice President Harris running to replace Biden.

Amid speculation that Biden may soon drop out of the race, talks among Democrats have apparently focused on another point: Who could accompany Harris as vice president on the US election ticket?

Harris as successor to Joe Biden: Who could be the candidates for vice president in the US election?

Senator Mark Kelly, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper are among the shortlisted candidates, reports The Hill citing a person familiar with the matter. But California Governor Newsom and his Michigan counterpart Whitmer have apparently told party leaders they would not be interested in serving as Harris’ No. 2 if Biden drops out of the race.

However, the discussion about Harris’ role as Biden’s successor could quickly fizzle out. After all, Biden said on Friday that he will continue his campaign next week after isolating at home with Covid-19, insisting that he could defeat former President Donald Trump in the November election despite increasing calls from prominent Democrats for him to abandon his candidacy.

Joe Biden’s withdrawal: Trump hopes to remain in the 2024 US election

Thoughts of a withdrawal before the US election look different. News that his rival will probably be happy to hear. After all, the Trump camp probably wants Biden to stay in the race despite all the rumors of a withdrawal.

Whether he goes or stays is just one of the open questions for the Democrats. They still have a lot to do if they want to prevent Trump and JD Vance from winning the US election in November 2024.